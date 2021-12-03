There are few pieces in a winter wardrobe that are as hard-working as a base layer — and anyone who’s made the mistake of throwing their winter coat over their regular office-appropriate outfit on a windy winter day knows that to be true. If you’re in a cold climate that’s prone to snow, hail or even a Nor’easter or two, a good pair of fleece-lined leggings might just change your life.

“I look for a pair that’s super-comfortable, high-waisted, with a longer length,” says model and fashion blogger Kristina Zias, who relocated from the East Coast to Los Angeles. “I want something that I can lounge on the couch in all day but then be able to throw on an oversized sweater and boots and wear them out.”

There’s a misconception that fleece-lined leggings add heft to your body, but the best fleece-lined leggings provide warmth without any added bulk. In fact, they look exactly like regular activewear, but are thinly lined with soft, warm fleece for a bit of extra insulation. That means you can wear them under skirts or dresses for the office, or as a base layer underneath ski pants for a day on the mountain. Just look for words like ”fleece-lined” or “brushed interior” in the description, which means they’re specially designed to trap and lock heat.

Whether you’re hitting the slopes or heading to work, these thermal winter leggings, recommended by fashion experts and industry insiders, will keep you reliably warm.

A New Day High-Waist Cotton Seamless Fleece-Lined Leggings Target Reviewers say these fleece-lined leggings are the perfect finishing touch to any winter look. “They’re so soft and perfect to pair with shackets and active tops,” says one. $18 at Target

Plush Fleece-Lined Liquid Leggings Shopbop One reviewer calls these “the best winter leggings,” while another says she “was worried about them looking thick with the liner but they do not.” $84 at Shopbop

Lululemon Wunder Lounge Super-High-Rise Tight Lululemon This uber-comfortable pair is made with super-soft, micro-modal fleece fabric and is perfect for a day of skiing. Even better: They run from size 0 to size 20. $98 at Lululemon

Plush Fleece-Lined Stirrup Leggings Shopbop A stirrup iteration of the brand’s go-to Liquid Leggings, this fleece-lined pair is made for style and warmth. $84 at Shopbop

CakCton Fleece-Lined Leggings Amazon Reviewers say these are the perfect leggings for winter because they’re “so warm and soft but [they don’t] make you look bulky.” From $27 at Amazon