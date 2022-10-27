There are few shoe choices that are as divisive as clogs. Like the Birkenstocks and Ugg boots that came before them, the similarly controversial shoe trend is back for fall 2022. Dries Van Noten, Celine and Hermès all showed clogs on their respective fall/winter 2022 runways, and like most fashion trends, they’ve already trickled down to stores — and celebrities, editors and influencers alike can’t stop wearing them. It makes sense. While the best clogs for fall may seem hard to style, the right style is really just a great, fashion-forward stand-in for sneakers. (Even more, they’re just as comfortable.)
Content creator and brand consultant Kellie Brown is a huge proponent of the trend, as she’s been known to pair clogs with everything from a knit cut-out dress to jeans and a tee. “I say style everything however you feel like it,” she says. “I’m into the unserious juxtaposition of a summery dress gaining a life extension via corky layers, clogs with cozy socks, a baseball hat and an overly fancy, chic tiny purse.”
She’s not the only one getting in on the trend. Ahead, the best clogs to shop for fall and beyond.
Clogs for women
$425 at Shopbop and Ssense
“I’m a sucker for anything Ganni does,” says Abby Price, founder of NYC pop-up-turned-brick-and-mortar store Abbode. “I love how these have the classic wood heel, but the silver adds an elevated detail to easily take them from work to dinner out.”
$145 at Aerosoles
Brown loves a clogs-with-socks moment — and these slingback clogs are perfect for it.
$80 at Amazon and Ugg
Under $100 and super practical, these unisex waterproof clogs come with a matching sock liner to keep your feet warm and dry all season. From neon pink to olive green, they also come in a bunch of fun colors.
$140 at Zappos and Birkenstock
The ultra-comfortable Birkenstock Bostons are a classic for a reason. Pair the genderless style with leggings or jeans and a cozy sweater and you have your fall uniform sorted.
$430 at Ssense
Marge Sherwood already makes some of this season’s trendiest styles, but this clog is a must-have for fall.
$150 at Nordstrom and Revolve
Dolce Vita’s Camdin clog has a wood-block heel for an extra-chunky look.
From $15 at Amazon or from $38 at Crocs
A lifted version of the brand’s classic style. We think Crocs are some of the most comfortable clogs out there, especially for travel.
$690 at Shopbop
Another favorite of Price’s, this green clog is one fall’s trendiest hues. “I love a take on the classic Birkenstock, and think a fun colored shoe is a necessity,” says Price.
$57 at Amazon
The classic style from Swedish brand World of Clogs would look great with bootcut jeans.
$555 at Nordstrom
“The bubble clogs from Simon Miller have to be my favorites right now because they’re a unique take on the traditional clog,” says content creator Stephanie Arant.
$100 at Asos
Extra-large studs make this pair extra ‘90s-inspired.
$120 at Ugg
A part of Ugg’s environmentally friendly line, these fuzzy clogs are made with Tencel Lyocell recycled fibers that mimic the plush shearling Ugg is known for, as well as soles made with renewable sugarcane and recycled rubber.
$402 $281 at Farfetch
“My favorite clogs are the Mia Clogs by Clergerie,” says content creator Megan Adelaide of the now-sold-out style. “I love them for many reasons but mainly because they’re not your average clog — they’re conversation starters.” They may not be available anymore, but the sister style is just as chic — and currently 30% off.
$120 at Nordstrom, Shopbop and Bloomingdales
A closed-toe clog with horse bit detail like this one from Sam Edelman is a chic, affordable option.
$295 at Ba&sh
A shearling-lined clog offers a great way to stay warm, too.
$198 From $90 at J.Crew
This mauve-blush style is even more comfortable than it looks.
$219 at Nordstrom and Bloomingdales
White clogs are never not a statement shoe. But if that’s not your jam, they also come in a retro orange, bright blue or classic black.
Clogs for men
$150 at Nepenthes NY
A recommendation from stylist Jon Tietz, these brown sole clogs are made in Sweden — not too far off from the shoe’s Dutch roots.
$100 at Birkenstock or $105 at Ssense
“These are my favorites currently,” says Tietz of the chunky lug-sole style.
$130 at Amazon and Dansko
These Dansko styles — a recommendation from Tietz — are a classic. (Anyone that’s ever worked in a restaurant can vouch for their comfort.)
$80 at Birkenstock and Zappos
Another classic (and another one of Tietz’s favorites), this pair comes in a breadth of fun colors.
$100 at Bloomingdales, Zappos and Ugg
For around the house or running errands, these shearling-lined clogs are simple and comfy.