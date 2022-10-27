ganni-clogs.jpg
Ganni

There are few shoe choices that are as divisive as clogs. Like the Birkenstocks and Ugg boots that came before them, the similarly controversial shoe trend is back for fall 2022. Dries Van Noten, Celine and Hermès all showed clogs on their respective fall/winter 2022 runways, and like most fashion trends, they’ve already trickled down to stores — and celebrities, editors and influencers alike can’t stop wearing them. It makes sense. While the best clogs for fall may seem hard to style, the right style is really just a great, fashion-forward stand-in for sneakers. (Even more, they’re just as comfortable.)

Content creator and brand consultant Kellie Brown is a huge proponent of the trend, as she’s been known to pair clogs with everything from a knit cut-out dress to jeans and a tee. “I say style everything however you feel like it,” she says. “I’m into the unserious juxtaposition of a summery dress gaining a life extension via corky layers, clogs with cozy socks, a baseball hat and an overly fancy, chic tiny purse.”

She’s not the only one getting in on the trend. Ahead, the best clogs to shop for fall and beyond.

Clogs for women

Ganni Retro Clogs

$425 at Shopbop and Ssense

Ganni Retro Studded Clogs
Ganni Retro Clogs
Shopbop

“I’m a sucker for anything Ganni does,” says Abby Price, founder of NYC pop-up-turned-brick-and-mortar store Abbode. “I love how these have the classic wood heel, but the silver adds an elevated detail to easily take them from work to dinner out.”

Aerosoles Violetta Clog

$145 at Aerosoles

Aerosoles Violetta Clog
Aerosoles Violetta Clog
Aerosoles

Brown loves a clogs-with-socks moment — and these slingback clogs are perfect for it.

Ugg Tasman X Waterproof Clog

$80 at Amazon and Ugg

Ugg Tasman X Waterproof Clog
Ugg Tasman X Waterproof Clog
Ugg

Under $100 and super practical, these unisex waterproof clogs come with a matching sock liner to keep your feet warm and dry all season. From neon pink to olive green, they also come in a bunch of fun colors.

Birkenstock Boston Oiled Leather Clogs

$140 at Zappos and Birkenstock

Birkenstock Boston Oiled Leather Clogs
Birkenstock Boston Oiled Leather Clogs
Birkenstock

The ultra-comfortable Birkenstock Bostons are a classic for a reason. Pair the genderless style with leggings or jeans and a cozy sweater and you have your fall uniform sorted.

Marge Sherwood Black 70s Clogs

$430 at Ssense

Marge Sherwood Black 70s Clogs
Marge Sherwood Black 70s Clogs
Ssense

Marge Sherwood already makes some of this season’s trendiest styles, but this clog is a must-have for fall.

Dolce Vita Camdin Clog

$150 at Nordstrom and Revolve

Dolce Vita Camdin Heels
Dolce Vita Camdin Clog
Nordstrom

Dolce Vita’s Camdin clog has a wood-block heel for an extra-chunky look.

Crocs Classic Platform Clog

From $15 at Amazon or from $38 at Crocs

Crocs Classic Platform Clog
Crocs Classic Platform Clog
Crocs

A lifted version of the brand’s classic style. We think Crocs are some of the most comfortable clogs out there, especially for travel.

Isabel Marant Suede Flats

$690 at Shopbop

Isabel Marant Suede Flats
Isabel Marant Suede Flats
Shopbop

Another favorite of Price’s, this green clog is one fall’s trendiest hues. “I love a take on the classic Birkenstock, and think a fun colored shoe is a necessity,” says Price.

World of Clogs AM100 Swedish Wooden Clogs

$57 at Amazon

World of Clogs AM100 Swedish Wooden Clogs
World of Clogs AM100 Swedish Wooden Clogs
Amazon

The classic style from Swedish brand World of Clogs would look great with bootcut jeans.

Simon Miller Bubble Platform Clog

$555 at Nordstrom

Simon Miller Bubble Clog
Simon Miller Bubble Platform Clog
Nordstrom

“The bubble clogs from Simon Miller have to be my favorites right now because they’re a unique take on the traditional clog,” says content creator Stephanie Arant.

Asos Design Mia Leather Clog Mules

$100 at Asos

Asos Design Mia Leather Clog Mules
Asos Design Mia Leather Clog Mules
Asos

Extra-large studs make this pair extra ‘90s-inspired.

Ugg Fuzz Sugar Clog

$120 at Ugg

Ugg Fuzz Sugar Clog
Ugg Fuzz Sugar Clog
Ugg

A part of Ugg’s environmentally friendly line, these fuzzy clogs are made with Tencel Lyocell recycled fibers that mimic the plush shearling Ugg is known for, as well as soles made with renewable sugarcane and recycled rubber.

Clergerie Round-Toe Mules

$402 $281 at Farfetch

Clergerie Round Toe Clog
Clergerie Round-Toe Mules
Farfetch

“My favorite clogs are the Mia Clogs by Clergerie,” says content creator Megan Adelaide of the now-sold-out style. “I love them for many reasons but mainly because they’re not your average clog — they’re conversation starters.” They may not be available anymore, but the sister style is just as chic — and currently 30% off.

Sam Edelman Kaye Clog

$120 at Nordstrom, Shopbop and Bloomingdales

Sam Edelman Kaye Clog
Sam Edelman Kaye Clog
Nordstrom

A closed-toe clog with horse bit detail like this one from Sam Edelman is a chic, affordable option.

Ba&sh Chean Clog

$295 at Ba&sh

Ba&sh Chean Clog
Ba&sh Chean Clog
Ba&sh

A shearling-lined clog offers a great way to stay warm, too.

J.Crew Dakota Clogs in Suede

$198 From $90 at J.Crew

J.Crew Dakota Clogs in Suede
J.Crew Dakota Clogs in Suede
J.Crew

This mauve-blush style is even more comfortable than it looks.

Melissa x Simon Miller Bubble Clog

$219 at Nordstrom and Bloomingdales

Melissa x Simon Miller Bubble Clog
Melissa x Simon Miller Bubble Clog
Nordstrom

White clogs are never not a statement shoe. But if that’s not your jam, they also come in a retro orange, bright blue or classic black.

Clogs for men

Needles x Troentorp Collaboration Model Clogs

$150 at Nepenthes NY

Needles x Troentorp Collaboration Model Clogs
Needles x Troentorp Collaboration Model Clogs
Nepenthes NY

A recommendation from stylist Jon Tietz, these brown sole clogs are made in Sweden — not too far off from the shoe’s Dutch roots.

Birkenstock A630

$100 at Birkenstock or $105 at Ssense

Birkenstock A630
Birkenstock A630
Birkenstock

“These are my favorites currently,” says Tietz of the chunky lug-sole style.

Dansko Karl Antique Brown/Black Sole

$130 at Amazon and Dansko

Dansko Karl Antique Brown/Black Sole
Dansko Karl Antique Brown/Black Sole
Dankso

These Dansko styles — a recommendation from Tietz — are a classic. (Anyone that’s ever worked in a restaurant can vouch for their comfort.)

Birkenstock Super-Birki Clog

$80 at Birkenstock and Zappos

Birkenstock Super-Birki Clogs
Birkenstock Super-Birki Clogs
Birkenstock

Another classic (and another one of Tietz’s favorites), this pair comes in a breadth of fun colors.

Ugg Classic Slip-On

$100 at Bloomingdales, Zappos and Ugg

Ugg Classic Slip-On
Ugg Classic Slip-On
Ugg

For around the house or running errands, these shearling-lined clogs are simple and comfy.