There are few shoe choices that are as divisive as clogs. Like the Birkenstocks and Ugg boots that came before them, the similarly controversial shoe trend is back for fall 2022. Dries Van Noten, Celine and Hermès all showed clogs on their respective Fall/Winter 2022 runways, and like most fashion trends, they’ve already trickled down to stores — and celebrities, editors and influencers alike can’t stop wearing them. It makes sense: While the best clogs for fall may seem hard to style, the right style is really just a great, fashion-forward stand-in for sneakers. (Even more, they’re just as comfortable.)

Content creator and brand consultant Kellie Brown is a huge proponent of the trend, as she’s been known to pair clogs with everything from a knit cut-out dress to jeans and a tee. “I say style everything however you feel like it,” she says. “I’m into the unserious juxtaposition of a summery dress gaining a life extension via corky layers, clogs with cozy socks, a baseball hat and an overly fancy, chic tiny purse.”

She’s not the only one getting in on the trend. Ahead, the best clogs to shop for fall and beyond.

Clogs for women

Ganni Retro Studded Clogs $425 at Shopbop and Ssense Ganni Retro Studded Clogs Shopbop “I’m a sucker for anything Ganni does,” says Abby Price, founder of NYC pop-up-turned-brick-and-mortar store Abbode. “I love how these have the classic wood heel, but the silver adds an elevated detail to easily take them from work to dinner out.”

Aerosoles Violetta Clog $145 at Aerosoles Aerosoles Violetta Clog Aerosoles Brown loves a clogs-with-socks moment — and these slingback clogs are perfect for it.

Ugg Tasman X Waterproof Clog $80 at Amazon, Nordstrom and Ugg Ugg Tasman X Waterproof Clog Ugg Under $100 and super practical, these unisex waterproof clogs come with a matching sockliner to keep your feet warm and dry all season. From neon pink to olive green, they also come in a bunch of fun colors.

Birkenstock Boston Oiled Leather Clogs From $140 $119.99 at Zappos or $140 at Birkenstock Birkenstock Boston Oiled Leather Clogs Birkenstock The ultra-comfortable Birkenstock Bostons are a classic for a reason. Pair the genderless style with leggings or jeans and a cozy sweater and you have your fall uniform sorted.

Marge Sherwood Black 70s Clogs $430 at Ssense Marge Sherwood Black 70s Clogs Ssense Marge Sherwood already makes some of this season’s trendiest styles, but this clog is a must-have for fall.

Dolce Vita Camdin Heels $150 at Nordstrom and Revolve Dolce Vita Camdin Heels Nordstrom Dolce Vita’s Camdin clog has a wood-block heel for an extra-chunky look.

Crocs Classic Platform Clog $50 at Amazon or $54.99 at Crocs Crocs Classic Platform Clog Crocs A lifted version of the brand’s classic style, we think Crocs are some of the most comfortable clogs out there, especially for travel.

Isabel Marant Suede Flats $690 at Shopbop Isabel Marant Suede Flats Shopbop Another favorite of Price’s, this green clog is one fall’s trendiest hues. “I love a take on the classic Birkenstock, and think a fun colored shoe is a necessity,” says Price.

World of Clogs AM100 Swedish Wooden Clogs $56.95 at Amazon World of Clogs AM100 Swedish Wooden Clogs Amazon The classic style from Swedish brand World of Clogs would look great with bootcut jeans.

Simon Miller Bubble Clog $555 at Nordstrom Simon Miller Bubble Clog Nordstrom “The bubble clogs from Simon Miller have to be my favorites right now because they’re a unique take on the traditional clog,” says content creator Stephanie Arant.

Asos Design Mia Leather Clog Mules $100 at Asos Asos Design Mia Leather Clog Mules Asos Extra-large studs make this pair extra ‘90s-inspired.

Ugg Fuzz Sugar Clog $120 at Ugg Ugg Fuzz Sugar Clog Ugg A part of Ugg’s environmentally friendly line, these fuzzy clogs are made with Tencel Lyocell recycled fibers that mimic the plush shearling Ugg is known for, as well as soles made with renewable sugarcane and recycled rubber.

Clergerie Round Toe Clog $402 $281 at Farfetch Clergerie Round Toe Clog Farfetch “My favorite clogs are the Mia Clogs by Clergerie,” says content creator Megan Adelaide of the now sold-out style. “I love them for many reasons but mainly because they’re not your average clog—they’re conversation starters.” They may not be available anymore, but its sister style is just as chic — and currently 30% off.

Sam Edelman Kaye Clogs $120 at Nordstrom, Shopbop and Bloomingdales Sam Edelman Kaye Clog Nordstrom A closed-toe clog with horse bit detail like this one from Sam Edelman is a chic, affordable option.

Ba&sh Chean Clog $295 at Ba&sh Ba&sh Chean Clog Ba&sh A shearling-lined clog offers a great way to stay warm, too.

J.Crew Dakota Clogs in Suede From $198 $89.99 at J.Crew J.Crew Dakota Clogs in Suede J.Crew This mauve-blush style is even more comfortable than they look.

Melissa x Simon Miller Bubble Clog $219 at Nordstrom and Bloomingdales Melissa x Simon Miller Bubble Clog Nordstrom White clogs are never not a statement shoe. But if that’s not your jam, they also come in a retro orange, bright blue or classic black.

Clogs for men

Needles x Troentorp Collaboration Model Clogs $150 at Nepenthes NY Needles x Troentorp Collaboration Model Clogs Nepenthes NY A recommendation from stylist Jon Tietz, these brown sole clogs are made in Sweden — not too far off from the shoe’s Dutch roots.

Birkenstock A630 $100 at Birkenstock or $105 at Ssense Birkenstock A630 Birkenstock “These are my favorites currently,” says Tietz of the chunky lug sole style.

Dansko Karl Antique Brown/Black Sole $130 at Amazon and Dansko Dansko Karl Antique Brown/Black Sole Dankso These Dansko styles — a recommendation from Tietz — are a classic. (Anyone that’s ever worked in a restaurant can vouch for their comfort.)

Birkenstock Super-Birki Clog $79.95 at Birkenstock and Zappos Birkenstock Super-Birki Clogs Birkenstock Another classic (and another one of Tietz’ favorites), this pair comes in a breadth of fun colors.