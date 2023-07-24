Shopping for the perfect summer bikini is all fun and games until you realize the fit is off, the material is weirdly see-through and the silhouette is just plain out-of-date. From high-waisted to high-leg, there are so many on-trend bikini options out there that stocking your swimsuit wardrobe can feel a little intimidating. That’s why we’re looking to the folks who basically live in bikinis to show us the way. “I always choose bottoms that are adjustable because you can play with the straps,” says Marcela Charry, co-founder of 2Fit Brands. “You can adjust how high or low you put the straps, and it allows you to play with changes and make sure you feel comfortable and look good.” She adds that choosing a bikini with adjustable features helps account for any normal body fluctuations, be they due to a recent meal or change in climate and humidity that can lead to swelling. Here are the best bikinis to shop, no matter your preference and body type. High-waisted bikinis String bikinis Full-coverage bikinis High-cut bikinis