Nothing goes together quite like bright colors and summer style, so it’s no surprise that stylists, celebs and everyday fashionistas are head over heels for the internet’s latest aesthetic trend: Barbiecore. The bright and bold, unabashedly fun and feminine trend is taking over runways, TikTok and just about everywhere in between.

What is Barbiecore?

“Barbiecore fashion is anything that references the fabulous world of Barbie,” explains personal and celebrity stylist Samantha Brown, “particularly in hot pink and bubblegum.” Celebrity stylist K.J. Moody agrees, describing the style as pink, pink and more pink. It’s “monochromatic and simple, but still over the top,” he explains. “Fun and girly, but still very classically chic.” Think bright colors and exaggerated proportions, minidresses and giant platforms, glitter and sparkle — anything that you’d see on the iconic doll herself.

There’s also a nostalgia element to the Barbiecore trend. Both Brown and Moody explain that the trend has an ’80s and ’90s or early 2000s flare to it, which isn’t a surprise given similar style resurgences like Y2K fashion. “Barbiecore is defined, like most other core trends, as having a highly particular and targeted aesthetic,” explains celeb stylist Britt Theodora. In addition to being all about pink, it’s also “embracing, as Barbie would, a ‘more is more’ energy,” she explains. “Matching your shoes, bag, jewelry and accessories is imperative.”

But Barbiecore is more than just about the right pieces. It’s also about women reclaiming and embracing their power, explains celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, who’s responsible for styling Anne Hathaway’s iconic Barbiecore look from Valentino’s fall 2022 show. It’s about “celebrating the divine feminine and going for exaggerated feminine color, shapes and silhouettes,” she explains.

Where did Barbiecore come from?

“From a fashion perspective, the trend certainly skyrocketed after Valentino showed their fall 2022 collection,” explains Theodora. The collection was made entirely up of “shades of hot pink that creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli developed directly with Pantone,” she shares. “Many designers, celebrities and fast fashion houses quickly jumped on the pink bandwagon,” adds Brown.

And nods to the trend have been around for much longer. “I styled Beyoncé in the Versace platform heels last year,” shares Moody, which he imagines was part of “the fire and flame that lit a resurgence to the Barbiecore fashion trend.”

“Undoubtedly, the rise in Barbiecore popularity is closely related to those behind-the-scenes photographs of Margot Robbie playing Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming movie,” explains Theodora. Which is also proof of the staying power of this trend. Even if monochromatic ensembles of hot pink eventually fade, there’s a lot that we (and our expert stylists) love about Barbiecore.

“Barbiecore represents the idea that fun, brightly colored and over-the-top looks do not need to be reserved for just a doll,” explains Theodora. “Barbie herself represents female empowerment and the idea that a woman can do or be anything she wants,” she says, “and the same goes for Barbiecore dressing.” While minidresses and platform shoes are quintessential Barbiecore aesthetic, you can also dress the trend down for more of a sporty or athleisure look, she explains, as long as you’re accessorizing correctly.

“Some of the Barbiecore trend elements are actually classic style and fashion,” explains Moody. “Who can resist the heart-shaped glasses, upscale glamour and the pink and purple of it all?” Brown agrees, adding that the fantasy of Barbie is about freedom to experiment and be anyone you want to be. It feels “fun, lighthearted and celebratory,” she explains, “and bright colors dictate a time for celebration and happiness.”

Barbiecore dresses

Misha Gracie Knotted Minidress $317 at Saks Fifth Avenue Misha Gracie Knotted Minidress Saks Fifth Avenue For the ultimate Barbiecore look, Theodora recommends this bold dress. It balances edgy cutouts and a knotted front (which creates an adorable bow-like look) with a classic portrait neckline and long sleeves for a sexy yet elegant minidress option.

Reformation Zenni Dress $248 at Reformation Reformation Zenni Dress Reformation “While this dress hits the trend,” explains Brown, “the silhouette is wearable past this season and doesn’t feel as costumey.” It’s a chic yet timeless way to incorporate some Barbie pink into your wardrobe.

Matthew Bruch for FWRD Safari Minidress $465 at FWRD Matthew Bruch for FWRD Safari Minidress FWRD If you’re looking for a chic yet very wearable way to rock the Barbiecore trend, Theodora recommends this safari-style dress. The larger sleeves and belt emphasize an hourglass figure, making for an unexpected way to play with your proportions.

Nadine Merabi Evie Hot Pink Dress ﻿$420 at Nadine Merabi Nadine Merabi Evie Hot Pink Dress Nadine Merabi Sparkles, feathers and an asymmetric hem — this dress has got it all.

Amazuìn Azhar Cutout Minidress $281 at Far Fetch Amazuìn Azhar Cutout Minidress Far Fetch For a night out where you want to show some skin, Moody recommends this dress, which he describes as “amazing.”

Solace London Elina Minidress $530 at Revolve Solace London Elina Minidress Revolve If you’re looking for an absolutely showstopping dress, we’ve found the one. “It’s so 1980s Barbie,” explains Brown. “And if you’re going to go for it," she says, “why not go all the way?”

Jacquemus Limao Cutout Halter-Neck Minidress $775 $465 at Net-A-Porter Jacquemus Limao Cutout Halter-Neck Minidress Net-a-Porter Walsh recommends this unique halter neck cutout minidress, which she describes as having a “fun play on proportions.”

Lovers and Friends City Blazer Dress $189 at Revolve Lovers and Friends City Blazer Dress Revolve “Blazer dresses have been trending for a while,” shares Brown, “but this feels fun and fresh in Barbie pink.”

Miscreants Pink Ruched Cupid Minidress & Gloves $326 at Wolf & Badger Miscreants Pink Ruched Cupid Minidress & Gloves Wolf & Badger “This feels like Barbiecore meets Balenciaga,” shares Brown, “and I love that it’s so edgy.” The gloves tie together an otherwise minimal piece, making for the perfect opportunity to layer on your favorite Barbiecore accessories.

Barbiecore tops and bottoms

Alice McCall Romantica Cropped Top $277 at Far Fetch Alice McCall Romantica Cropped Top Far Fetch “This Alice McCall top shouts 'Clueless' vibes,” raves Moody. “The outfit with the matching pant would be such a cute set.” Or you could also try a pink miniskirt with a white pump, he shares.

Bardot Vegan Leather Corset Bustier & Vegan Leather Pant $89 at Revolve & $99 at Revolve Bardot Vegan Leather Corset Bustier Revolve Brown calls this corset top a “fun way to embrace the trend without committing the whole outfit,” and the leather pants a perfect update to a trendy piece in “the season’s signature color." While you can wear them together for a statement look, they’re equally effective on their own paired with neutral pieces.

Sandro Benjamin High-Waist Shorts $265 at Nordstrom Sandro Benjamin High-Waist Shorts Nordstrom When it comes to Barbiecore, Walsh loves a “crop top with a teeny high-waisted short.” This satin and structured option is a fun yet still feminine alternative to a skirt or dress.

Guizio Sweet Knit Cardigan $248 at Danielle Guizio NY Guizio Sweet Knit Cardigan Guizio This knit cardigan, a pick of Theodora’s, is an effortless and seamless way to incorporate Barbie pink into your wardrobe. You can pair it with a more casual high-waisted jean or cargo pants, or go all out with the matching knit skirt.

Rotate High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers $194 at Far Fetch Rotate High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers Far Fetch Moody recommends pairing these leather pants with a crop top for the perfect summer look. When it comes to colder weather? “Add a pink blazer or faux fur-trimmed sweater,” he explains.

Silk Roads Boyfriend Jacket $410 at Revolve Silk Roads Boyfriend Jacket Revolve Brown recommends pairing this boyfriend jacket with its matching shorts. “This set is so fun because it can be styled in so many different ways,” she explains. “Wear it together, break it up, heels, sneakers — so versatile!”

Jacquemus Satin Logo-Strap Midi Skirt $655 at Saks Fifth Avenue Jacquemus Satin Logo-Strap Midi Skirt Saks Fifth Avenue This gorgeous satin midi skirt, recommended by Theodora, can be worn countless ways. The logo-embellished waist strap is a luxe and unique touch that warrants pairing this with a shorter top. Theodora suggests opting for the Logo-Embellished Satin Blouse, which makes for a stunning set.

Nadine Merabi Mia Pink Skirt $230 at Nadine Merabi Nadine Merabi Mia Pink Skirt Nadine Merabi Feathers are the perfect way to turn a bold piece into a statement piece.

Bershka Oversized Denim Jacket $49.90 at Asos ﻿Bershka Oversized Denim Jacket ASOS “Pink denim is a great way to style this trend more casually and in warmer weather,” shares Brown. And this jacket is also an effortless way to add that pop of pink to any neutral outfit.

Mara Hoffman Lydia Bikini Bottom $155 at Mara Hoffman Mara Hoffman Lydia Bikini Bottom Mara Hoffman For many, swimwear is an easy area to experiment with bright and bold colors. Walsh recommends this bikini bottom as a fun way to wear the trend and show some skin this summer.

Barbiecore shoes

Valentino Garavani Tan-Go Patent-Leather Platform Pump $1,150 at Valentino Valentino Garavani Tan-Go Patent-Leather Platform Pump Valentino Moody and Walsh both recommend the iconic Valentino platform. And if Barbiecore could be encompassed in a single piece, it’d be this shoe. “They are sexy, chic and comfortable,” shares Moody.

Schutz Renee Patent Pump $158 From $110.60 at Schutz Schutz Renee Patent Pump Schutz Our favorite look-alikes for the Valentino pumps, this patent leather option from Schutz is super comfortable and easy to wear for hours at a time. While the blush pink is perfectly on-trend, the style is available in a range of fun and neutral colors, all of which are hits in our book.

Brother Vellies Bike Leather Ankle-Wrap Sandals $495 at Saks Fifth Avenue Brother Vellies Bike Leather Ankle-Wrap Sandals Saks Fifth Avenue Ankle-wrap sandals are one of the trendiest pieces for this summer. If you’re interested in taking part, Theodora recommends this stunning pink option, which is both dainty and high quality.

Larroude Dolly Mule in Pink Patent Leather $285 at Larroude Larroude Dolly Mule In Pink Patent Leather Larroude If Barbie’s shoes came to life, they’d probably look something like these. Moody recommends this mule, which he describes as “so chic and fun.” Simply slip it on, and you’re ready for a stylish night out!

Steve Madden West Pink Metallic $189.95 at Steve Madden Steve Madden West Pink Metallic Steve Madden “Shoes are the perfect way to 'dip your toe' in the trend without overcommitting to a pink ensemble,” explains Brown. “One day you can be a cowgirl and the next, you can be an executive,” she shares.

Jeffrey Campbell Ovr-N-Out Pump $134.95 at Nordstrom Jeffrey Campbell Ovr-N-Out Pump Nordstrom Brown recommends this classic pump, which is another great option when it comes to getting the chunky yet chic Valentino aesthetic for way less.

Staud Nina Ruched Leather Platform Sandals $375 at Saks Fifth Avenue Staud Nina Ruched Leather Platform Sandals Saks Fifth Avenue Platform sandals are making a comeback. This ruched leather option, recommended by Theodora, is a slightly more fashion-forward yet still nostalgic nod to '90s fashion Barbie.

Steve Madden Tarrah Platform Mary Jane Pump $109.95 at Nordstrom Steve Madden Tarrah Platform Mary Jane Pump Nordstrom “I think that shoes are a great way to experiment with your look,” explains Brown, who recommends these platform Mary Jane pumps. Simultaneously edgy and super feminine, these can be styled in endless ways.

Barbiecore accessories

Swarovski Lucent Hoop Earrings $350 at Nordstrom Swarovski Lucent Hoop Earrings Nordstrom These stunning crystal earrings, recommended by Moody, are 100% Barbiecore. Even if you’re not completely committed to the color pink, the other colorways still achieve an exaggerated yet totally wearable Barbie-esque look.

Emi Jay Silk Scrunchie $32 at Revolve Emi Jay Silk Scrunchie Revolve “There’s a Barbie accessory for every occasion,” shares Brown. And we’re huge fans of silk scrunchies, an always useful accessory that can be paired with just about any outfit.

BaubleBar Clara Headband $48 $12 at BaubleBar BaubleBar Clara Headband Baublebar “Why not opt for a great, giant headband,” suggests Walsh, who adds that BaubleBar carries some of the best options on the market.

Versace Rock Icons Rectangle $300 at Revolve Versace Rock Icons Rectangle Revolve Sunglasses are always a great accessory to have on hand. Theodora recommends these gold and fuschia frames from Versace, which will pair perfectly with any pink ensemble.

Cult Gaia Eos Beaded Acrylic Box Clutch $328 at Nordstrom Cult Gaia Eos Beaded Acrylic Box Clutch Nordstrom Theodora recommends this stunning clutch, which is equal parts compartment to carry your things and a piece of art.

Pink Snap Hair Clips $5.90 at Amazon Pink Snap Hair Clips Amazon Hair clips are making a comeback, in line with many other early 2000s trends, which is a win in our book.

Coach Willow Saddle Bag $375 at Coach Coach Willow Saddle Bag Coach For a slightly more subdued and everyday option, this saddle bag is perfect for channeling posh Barbie.

Swarovski Dulcis Single-Strand Necklace $125 at Nordstrom Swarovski Dulcis Single-Strand Necklace Nordstrom “I am obsessed with Swarovski jewelry,” shares Moody. “It’s affordable, but still very high fashion.”

C7skates Hot Pink Roller Skates $139 at Saks Fifth Avenue C7skates Hot Pink Roller Skates Saks Fifth Avenue You can truly channel Margot Robbit as Barbie with these hot pink roller skates, which Brown recommends.

Olga Berg Penny Feathered Frame Bag $115 at Revolve Olga Berg Penny Feathered Frame Bag Revolve “Barbie is known for her style and accessories,” explains Brown, “and there are many great options that speak to Barbiecore.” This feathered bag is a perfect way to fully embrace the trend no matter what outfit you’re wearing.

Barbiecore beauty products

Catrice Cosmetics Ultimate Stay Waterfresh Lip Tint $7 at Catrice Cosmetics Catrice Cosmetics Ultimate Stay Waterfresh Lip Tint Catrice Cosmetics “I think the easiest way to access this trend as a beginner is to simply add on a hot pink or fuchsia lipstick to your regular makeup routine,” explains Keys. This lip tint is one of her favorites. “The vegan formula lightly tints the lips and stays put while pampering and refreshing,” she shares.

Pat McGrath Labs Divine Rose Luxe Eye Shadow Palette $58 at Sephora Pat McGrath Labs Divine Rose Luxe Eye Shadow Palette Sephora This perfectly pink palette, recommended by Theodora, includes both matte and shimmer shades and can easily be used to create soft and dramatic looks.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush $20 at Sephora Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Sephora Cream blush is all anyone can talk about nowadays, and Rare Beauty’s tops our list (as well as Brown’s). It’s incredibly pigmented yet flattering and easy to blend, and will last you forever since a teeny bit of product goes a very long way.

INH Hair Brit Synthetic Ponytail Extension $54 at INH Hair INH Hair Brit Synthetic Ponytail Extension INH Hair For the perfect ponytail every time, we’re fans of turning to Insert Name Here’s extensions. They’re super easy to apply, and make it so that you can achieve that doll-perfect hair without much effort at all. This particular length is perfect for achieving dramatic Barbie locks, naturally long hair not needed.

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Satin Lipstick Collection $38 at Sephora Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Satin Lipstick Collection Sephora “When it comes to beauty,” explains Brown, “mix a more natural eye with a bright lip or vice versa to avoid looking like an actual doll.” This luxe satin lipstick is a favorite of Theodora’s.

Catrice Cosmetics Cheek Lover Oil-Infused Blush $7 at Catrice Cosmetics Catrice Cosmetics Cheek Lover Oil-Infused Blush Catrice Cosmetics “I love blush draping,” shares Keys, “where you dust your blush on the apples of your cheeks and take it up towards the cheekbones and even on your temples — it’s a very fresh way to wear Barbie pink.” She recommends this oil-infused blush, a coral-leaning pink that’s known for being universally flattering.

Doe Lashes Morning Dew False Lashes $14.50 at Doe Lashes Doe Lashes Morning Dew False Lashes Doe Lashes False lashes are a great way to get that doll look without complex makeup techniques. This option from Doe Lashes is chic with a bit of drama, but still super comfortable and wearable.

Essence Extreme Shine Volume Lip Gloss $3.99 at Essence Essence Extreme Shine Volume Lip Gloss essence Gloss is a must-have for that perfect pout. Keys recommends this super-shiny option, which she describes as promising “maximum volume, extreme plumping and carbon-neutral packaging, leaving your lips with a natural glow.”

MiniLuxe Cotton Candy $14 at MiniLuxe MiniLuxe Cotton Candy MiniLuxe Makeup trends Moody would incorporate into a Barbiecore look? “Pastel lip and nail colors, soft and bright pastel eye shadow and big false eyelashes,” he shares. This pastel pink polish is essentially a feminine neutral, and one that's sure to make it into your regular rotation.