Nothing goes together quite like bright colors and summer style, so it’s no surprise that stylists, celebs and everyday fashionistas are head over heels for the internet’s latest aesthetic trend: Barbiecore. The bright and bold, unabashedly fun and feminine trend is taking over runways, TikTok and just about everywhere in between.
What is Barbiecore?
“Barbiecore fashion is anything that references the fabulous world of Barbie,” explains personal and celebrity stylist Samantha Brown, “particularly in hot pink and bubblegum.” Celebrity stylist K.J. Moody agrees, describing the style as pink, pink and more pink. It’s “monochromatic and simple, but still over the top,” he explains. “Fun and girly, but still very classically chic.” Think bright colors and exaggerated proportions, minidresses and giant platforms, glitter and sparkle — anything that you’d see on the iconic doll herself.
There’s also a nostalgia element to the Barbiecore trend. Both Brown and Moody explain that the trend has an ’80s and ’90s or early 2000s flare to it, which isn’t a surprise given similar style resurgences like Y2K fashion. “Barbiecore is defined, like most other core trends, as having a highly particular and targeted aesthetic,” explains celeb stylist Britt Theodora. In addition to being all about pink, it’s also “embracing, as Barbie would, a ‘more is more’ energy,” she explains. “Matching your shoes, bag, jewelry and accessories is imperative.”
But Barbiecore is more than just about the right pieces. It’s also about women reclaiming and embracing their power, explains celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, who’s responsible for styling Anne Hathaway’s iconic Barbiecore look from Valentino’s fall 2022 show. It’s about “celebrating the divine feminine and going for exaggerated feminine color, shapes and silhouettes,” she explains.
Where did Barbiecore come from?
“From a fashion perspective, the trend certainly skyrocketed after Valentino showed their fall 2022 collection,” explains Theodora. The collection was made entirely up of “shades of hot pink that creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli developed directly with Pantone,” she shares. “Many designers, celebrities and fast fashion houses quickly jumped on the pink bandwagon,” adds Brown.
And nods to the trend have been around for much longer. “I styled Beyoncé in the Versace platform heels last year,” shares Moody, which he imagines was part of “the fire and flame that lit a resurgence to the Barbiecore fashion trend.”
“Undoubtedly, the rise in Barbiecore popularity is closely related to those behind-the-scenes photographs of Margot Robbie playing Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming movie,” explains Theodora. Which is also proof of the staying power of this trend. Even if monochromatic ensembles of hot pink eventually fade, there’s a lot that we (and our expert stylists) love about Barbiecore.
“Barbiecore represents the idea that fun, brightly colored and over-the-top looks do not need to be reserved for just a doll,” explains Theodora. “Barbie herself represents female empowerment and the idea that a woman can do or be anything she wants,” she says, “and the same goes for Barbiecore dressing.” While minidresses and platform shoes are quintessential Barbiecore aesthetic, you can also dress the trend down for more of a sporty or athleisure look, she explains, as long as you’re accessorizing correctly.
“Some of the Barbiecore trend elements are actually classic style and fashion,” explains Moody. “Who can resist the heart-shaped glasses, upscale glamour and the pink and purple of it all?” Brown agrees, adding that the fantasy of Barbie is about freedom to experiment and be anyone you want to be. It feels “fun, lighthearted and celebratory,” she explains, “and bright colors dictate a time for celebration and happiness.”
Barbiecore dresses
$317 at Saks Fifth Avenue
For the ultimate Barbiecore look, Theodora recommends this bold dress. It balances edgy cutouts and a knotted front (which creates an adorable bow-like look) with a classic portrait neckline and long sleeves for a sexy yet elegant minidress option.
$248 at Reformation
“While this dress hits the trend,” explains Brown, “the silhouette is wearable past this season and doesn’t feel as costumey.” It’s a chic yet timeless way to incorporate some Barbie pink into your wardrobe.
$465 at FWRD
If you’re looking for a chic yet very wearable way to rock the Barbiecore trend, Theodora recommends this safari-style dress. The larger sleeves and belt emphasize an hourglass figure, making for an unexpected way to play with your proportions.
$420 at Nadine Merabi
Sparkles, feathers and an asymmetric hem — this dress has got it all.
$281 at Far Fetch
For a night out where you want to show some skin, Moody recommends this dress, which he describes as “amazing.”
$530 at Revolve
If you’re looking for an absolutely showstopping dress, we’ve found the one. “It’s so 1980s Barbie,” explains Brown. “And if you’re going to go for it," she says, “why not go all the way?”
$775 $465 at Net-A-Porter
Walsh recommends this unique halter neck cutout minidress, which she describes as having a “fun play on proportions.”
$189 at Revolve
“Blazer dresses have been trending for a while,” shares Brown, “but this feels fun and fresh in Barbie pink.”
$326 at Wolf & Badger
“This feels like Barbiecore meets Balenciaga,” shares Brown, “and I love that it’s so edgy.” The gloves tie together an otherwise minimal piece, making for the perfect opportunity to layer on your favorite Barbiecore accessories.
Barbiecore tops and bottoms
$277 at Far Fetch
“This Alice McCall top shouts 'Clueless' vibes,” raves Moody. “The outfit with the matching pant would be such a cute set.” Or you could also try a pink miniskirt with a white pump, he shares.
$89 at Revolve & $99 at Revolve
Brown calls this corset top a “fun way to embrace the trend without committing the whole outfit,” and the leather pants a perfect update to a trendy piece in “the season’s signature color." While you can wear them together for a statement look, they’re equally effective on their own paired with neutral pieces.
$265 at Nordstrom
When it comes to Barbiecore, Walsh loves a “crop top with a teeny high-waisted short.” This satin and structured option is a fun yet still feminine alternative to a skirt or dress.
$248 at Danielle Guizio NY
This knit cardigan, a pick of Theodora’s, is an effortless and seamless way to incorporate Barbie pink into your wardrobe. You can pair it with a more casual high-waisted jean or cargo pants, or go all out with the matching knit skirt.
$194 at Far Fetch
Moody recommends pairing these leather pants with a crop top for the perfect summer look. When it comes to colder weather? “Add a pink blazer or faux fur-trimmed sweater,” he explains.
$410 at Revolve
Brown recommends pairing this boyfriend jacket with its matching shorts. “This set is so fun because it can be styled in so many different ways,” she explains. “Wear it together, break it up, heels, sneakers — so versatile!”
$655 at Saks Fifth Avenue
This gorgeous satin midi skirt, recommended by Theodora, can be worn countless ways. The logo-embellished waist strap is a luxe and unique touch that warrants pairing this with a shorter top. Theodora suggests opting for the Logo-Embellished Satin Blouse, which makes for a stunning set.
$230 at Nadine Merabi
Feathers are the perfect way to turn a bold piece into a statement piece.
$49.90 at Asos
“Pink denim is a great way to style this trend more casually and in warmer weather,” shares Brown. And this jacket is also an effortless way to add that pop of pink to any neutral outfit.
$155 at Mara Hoffman
For many, swimwear is an easy area to experiment with bright and bold colors. Walsh recommends this bikini bottom as a fun way to wear the trend and show some skin this summer.
Barbiecore shoes
$1,150 at Valentino
Moody and Walsh both recommend the iconic Valentino platform. And if Barbiecore could be encompassed in a single piece, it’d be this shoe. “They are sexy, chic and comfortable,” shares Moody.
$158 From $110.60 at Schutz
Our favorite look-alikes for the Valentino pumps, this patent leather option from Schutz is super comfortable and easy to wear for hours at a time. While the blush pink is perfectly on-trend, the style is available in a range of fun and neutral colors, all of which are hits in our book.
$495 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Ankle-wrap sandals are one of the trendiest pieces for this summer. If you’re interested in taking part, Theodora recommends this stunning pink option, which is both dainty and high quality.
$285 at Larroude
If Barbie’s shoes came to life, they’d probably look something like these. Moody recommends this mule, which he describes as “so chic and fun.” Simply slip it on, and you’re ready for a stylish night out!
$189.95 at Steve Madden
“Shoes are the perfect way to 'dip your toe' in the trend without overcommitting to a pink ensemble,” explains Brown. “One day you can be a cowgirl and the next, you can be an executive,” she shares.
$134.95 at Nordstrom
Brown recommends this classic pump, which is another great option when it comes to getting the chunky yet chic Valentino aesthetic for way less.
$375 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Platform sandals are making a comeback. This ruched leather option, recommended by Theodora, is a slightly more fashion-forward yet still nostalgic nod to '90s fashion Barbie.
$109.95 at Nordstrom
“I think that shoes are a great way to experiment with your look,” explains Brown, who recommends these platform Mary Jane pumps. Simultaneously edgy and super feminine, these can be styled in endless ways.
Barbiecore accessories
$350 at Nordstrom
These stunning crystal earrings, recommended by Moody, are 100% Barbiecore. Even if you’re not completely committed to the color pink, the other colorways still achieve an exaggerated yet totally wearable Barbie-esque look.
$32 at Revolve
“There’s a Barbie accessory for every occasion,” shares Brown. And we’re huge fans of silk scrunchies, an always useful accessory that can be paired with just about any outfit.
$48 $12 at BaubleBar
“Why not opt for a great, giant headband,” suggests Walsh, who adds that BaubleBar carries some of the best options on the market.
$300 at Revolve
Sunglasses are always a great accessory to have on hand. Theodora recommends these gold and fuschia frames from Versace, which will pair perfectly with any pink ensemble.
$328 at Nordstrom
Theodora recommends this stunning clutch, which is equal parts compartment to carry your things and a piece of art.
$5.90 at Amazon
Hair clips are making a comeback, in line with many other early 2000s trends, which is a win in our book.
$375 at Coach
For a slightly more subdued and everyday option, this saddle bag is perfect for channeling posh Barbie.
$125 at Nordstrom
“I am obsessed with Swarovski jewelry,” shares Moody. “It’s affordable, but still very high fashion.”
$139 at Saks Fifth Avenue
You can truly channel Margot Robbit as Barbie with these hot pink roller skates, which Brown recommends.
$115 at Revolve
“Barbie is known for her style and accessories,” explains Brown, “and there are many great options that speak to Barbiecore.” This feathered bag is a perfect way to fully embrace the trend no matter what outfit you’re wearing.
Barbiecore beauty products
$7 at Catrice Cosmetics
“I think the easiest way to access this trend as a beginner is to simply add on a hot pink or fuchsia lipstick to your regular makeup routine,” explains Keys. This lip tint is one of her favorites. “The vegan formula lightly tints the lips and stays put while pampering and refreshing,” she shares.
$58 at Sephora
This perfectly pink palette, recommended by Theodora, includes both matte and shimmer shades and can easily be used to create soft and dramatic looks.
$20 at Sephora
Cream blush is all anyone can talk about nowadays, and Rare Beauty’s tops our list (as well as Brown’s). It’s incredibly pigmented yet flattering and easy to blend, and will last you forever since a teeny bit of product goes a very long way.
$54 at INH Hair
For the perfect ponytail every time, we’re fans of turning to Insert Name Here’s extensions. They’re super easy to apply, and make it so that you can achieve that doll-perfect hair without much effort at all. This particular length is perfect for achieving dramatic Barbie locks, naturally long hair not needed.
$38 at Sephora
“When it comes to beauty,” explains Brown, “mix a more natural eye with a bright lip or vice versa to avoid looking like an actual doll.” This luxe satin lipstick is a favorite of Theodora’s.
$7 at Catrice Cosmetics
“I love blush draping,” shares Keys, “where you dust your blush on the apples of your cheeks and take it up towards the cheekbones and even on your temples — it’s a very fresh way to wear Barbie pink.” She recommends this oil-infused blush, a coral-leaning pink that’s known for being universally flattering.
$14.50 at Doe Lashes
False lashes are a great way to get that doll look without complex makeup techniques. This option from Doe Lashes is chic with a bit of drama, but still super comfortable and wearable.
$3.99 at Essence
Gloss is a must-have for that perfect pout. Keys recommends this super-shiny option, which she describes as promising “maximum volume, extreme plumping and carbon-neutral packaging, leaving your lips with a natural glow.”
$14 at MiniLuxe
Makeup trends Moody would incorporate into a Barbiecore look? “Pastel lip and nail colors, soft and bright pastel eye shadow and big false eyelashes,” he shares. This pastel pink polish is essentially a feminine neutral, and one that's sure to make it into your regular rotation.
$9.99 at Ulta
Lash curlers are a must-have in any makeup kit, and this Barbie collab is everything we never knew we needed.