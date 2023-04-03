Though the balletcore movement has been making the TikTok rounds for about a year, it’s had a greater staying power in comparison to other fashion trends on social media that are out almost as soon as they’re in. This spring, balletcore is out in full force — the dancewear-inspired aesthetic is still dominating TikTok, featured in everything from trend predictions to get-ready-with-me videos.

“Dance, movement and ballet in particular is such a huge part of self expression,” says Luna Montana, an influencer known for documenting her life as a ballerina online. “It’s using your body to tell a story. In many ways people use fashion to portray the same things so it’s natural that the two things would collide to create a trend such as balletcore.”

With celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid at the helm of the trend since last year — Jenner’s tights-only outfit and Hadid’s off-duty sweatsuit-ballet flat ensemble made headlines in the fall — and designers like Miu Miu, Molly Goddard, Simone Rocha and more bringing the ballet influence to their collections, it’s no wonder that balletcore still has momentum among consumers this season.

Historically, ballet and fashion have been intertwined for far longer than its recent renaissance on the runway (and social media). “The relationship between the two is an inherent thing,” says celebrity stylist Aimée Croysdill. One of her clients is “Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan, whose standout red carpet fashion has often employed some of balletcore’s central style elements like tulle and pastels. “Aside from the history, right now both industries have always celebrated one another.”

Though the resurgence of balletcore hasn’t been without its concerns of inaccessibility, personal stylist and image coach Amanda Limardi says that the trend isn’t just meant for the so-called “ideal” ballerina body. Balletcore takes a traditionally exclusive industry and makes it accessible to everyone in the form of everyday clothing — and the aesthetic isn’t dependent on a certain size.

“I think we put a lot of limits on ourselves of like, you’re too tall, you’re too short, you’re too fat, you’re too skinny to wear something, but if you really love something and it makes you feel like you when you’re wearing it, there’s always a way to make it work for your body type and for your lifestyle,” Limardi says.

If you’re looking to find out how you can incorporate balletcore into your day-to-day style, we asked stylists and influencers to break down the trend and share their favorite pieces — read on to learn how to add the aesthetic to your wardrobe.

What is balletcore?

Limardi sees balletcore as divided into two categories: ballet rehearsal-style athleisure and ultra-feminine performance wear. The prior involves leg warmers, leggings, wraps and the like — where comfort and movement is key — while the latter is more elevated, working with materials like tulle and satin. You don’t have to commit to one or the other, however, as they can easily be mixed together.

Croysdill, who danced from a young age and describes how the “aesthetic, discipline and understanding of form” has impacted her styling decisions, explains that “the softness and sheen of the satin mixed with the delicate pastel hues make for the most feminine aesthetic.”

Montana says that overall, balletcore communicates comfort and youth as well. “For many people being a ballerina was their childhood fantasy,” Montana explains. “Dressing in balletcore allows people to live out that dream in an everyday way that works for them.

At its heart, the aesthetic taps into the longstanding relationship between ballet and fashion, and so evergreen shapes and fabrics like knits are its staples. “The pieces are timeless, easy to mix and match and they’re also non-specific,” stylist and influencer Hannah Miller says.

In addition to pastels and light neutral colors, sheer fabric and mesh — both of which are also very big in fashion at the moment — are also balletcore go-tos, according to Miller. “Mesh and lycra seem to be the most stand out materials, but for colder months, the leg warmers and even knitted boleros can offer some much needed warmth,” she says.

Hence, what makes balletcore ideal for spring, during the transition from colder to warmer weather. Both Montana and Limardi stress that layering is of utmost importance to achieving the balletcore look, whether it be leg warmers on top of tights, for example, or a shrug over a bodysuit.

Balletcore shoes

A New Day Jackie Ballet Flats Target If you want to dip your toe into the trend and don’t want to commit to a pricer option, Limardi suggests A New Day’s ballet flats, which come in beige, black, blush and silver — so if you want to tap into the metallic trend, you can get the best of both worlds with this shoe. $20 at Target

Farah Platform Heels by Melissa Melissa Shoes If you’re still not sold on the basic flat, Miller says “you can go with a platform chunky ballet pump that can easily be swapped into your outfit in place of trainers.” Case in point, these fun, retro platforms that give off an edgier ballerina vibe, especially in the light pink colorway. $109 at Free People $109 at Melissa Shoes

Balletcore bottoms

The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt Amazon Limardi picks a satin midi skirt to lean into the more elevated side of balletcore, which can be styled in a plethora of ways. “It's such a cool piece and you can really edge it up with a T-shirt, but then you could do it with the elegant wrap sweater and the ballet flats and just be a little chic woman on the go,” she says. From $21 at Amazon

Athleta Girl Feelin' Great Wide Leg Pant Athleta On the other hand, if you want to lean into the athleisure side, try out these Athleta sweatpants, which come in balletcore-approved baby blue. To add a layer of interest to the outfit, maybe even pair them with a ballet flat to blend fancy with casual.

These types of comfortable workout items are what Montana thinks draws people to the trend. “I think balletcore has stuck because ballet is a form of movement and working out is a part of everyday life for most people,” she says. $65 $30 at Athleta

Aerie Chiffon Wrap Skirt Aerie Miller suggests adding a wrap skirt to your wardrobe to give off ballerina vibes, and this chiffon Aerie one is sheer and flowy, both central elements of balletcore. “[They] can be worn in the autumn with tights, layered over trousers in winter, or worn alone in the summer,” she says. “They add a casual effortless element to any outfit.” $50 $25 at Aerie

Free People Movement On Point Skort Free People A sportier counterpart to the straight up wrap skirt, Free People’s aptly named skort is perfect if you’re aiming to bring the ballet look to the gym — or anywhere, really. $50 at Free People

Balletcore tops and bodysuits

& Other Stories Wrap Cardigan & Other Stories “I love wrap sweaters, because I find that they're so flattering for a range of body types,” Limardi says. “Especially just like the wrap detail, depending on where it hits on your waist, you can really accentuate the smallest part of your waist. I think it's just beautiful for showing off the feminine figure.” $70 at & Other Stories

Bloch Ladies Crop Tie Front Top Bloch Montana says that if you want the “real authentic look,” you should turn to dancewear shops’ warm-up sections, like Bloch’s. “I like to try to style balletcore items with things you wouldn’t think of, like baggy jeans with a pink wrap top or a skirt with leg warmers but an oversized off the shoulder sweatshirt overtop,” she explains. $37 at Bloch

Parade Sheer Support Bodysuit Parade Leotards are a ballerina staple, so it makes sense that bodysuits are frequent pieces in the aesthetic. To top it off, this Parade option also features the sheer fabric and scoop neck that balletcore loves — and you can get two for $40 right now.

“You could start with a plain bodysuit with jeans and a slick[ed] back bun just to get a feel for it at first,” says Miller. “Like any trend, you should always try mixing singular pieces with your own personal style so the aesthetic is catered to you and will be timeless within your own wardrobe.” $40 at Parade

Girlfriend Collective Ava Bateau Bodysuit Girlfriend Collective Sustainable and size inclusive, Girlfriend Collective’s scoopback one-piece is a superb basic. It comes in a subtly ribbed, knit-looking fabric that adheres to balletcore’s athleisure elements. $68 at Girlfriend Collective

Marcella NYC Sheer Tatiana Bolero Marcella NYC As established, layering is a must, and Miller recommends a bolero to add “fun texture and layering to any outfit.” She says, “[They] can be perfect for the summer in a thinner more fitted material or can be worn in the winter as a chunky knit.” $59 at Marcella NYC

SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit SKIMS Miller says bodysuits are “super flattering, can be worn with literally any outfit and are a real staple for your wardrobe that you’ll find yourself reaching for all the time,” and this SKIMS option is beloved by most wearers — including us at Underscored — and sits at nearly five stars with over a thousand reviews. $58 at SKIMS

Balletcore dresses

Intimately Free People Push Send Mini Slip Free People Tulle is one of the more on-the-nose elements of balletcore, but you don’t need to wear a tutu to work the ultra-feminine material into the aesthetic. Lingerie-as-clothing has been popular for the past couple years, so this sheer slip can either be worn as-is or layered with other pieces. $60 at Free People

Selkie Puff Dress Revolve With the pastels, puff sleeves and flouncy skirt, Selkie’s romantic puff dress delivers ballet performance wear in the best way. “It's extremely flattering with the open neckline and somehow makes your legs look long and lean, even without an accentuated waistline,” one reviewer praises. $245 at Revolve $245 at Selkie

Balletcore accessories

Capezio 27-Inch Leg Warmer Capezio Of course, leg warmers are a must, and Montana suggests dancewear brand Capezio’s option if you’re trying to go for authenticity. They are perfect for the spring weather, as well, since they’re ideal layering pieces.

“I would say a pair of legwarmers, any type of warm up wrap top, some bows in your hair, or even taking an everyday shirt and cutting out the neckline for an off the shoulder look would give you the balletcore look,” Montana says. $28 at Capezio

VeryShine's Satin Bow Hair Tie Etsy Easy and feminine, ribbons and bows have been on-trend for the past year or so among TikTok users, and Miller and Montana say they are key hair accessories for balletcore. “Bows in the hair at the end of plaits tie in perfectly with this trend and can really pull an outfit together,” Miller explains. $9 at Etsy

By Anthropologie Bow Barrette Anthropologie Bows are one of Croysdill's go-tos when styling Coughlan. “The use of bows and tulle has been an ongoing theme for [me and Nicola] because we love how it moves, feels and celebrates femininity," she says.

If you want your bow to be more of a statement piece, Anthropolgie’s shimmery bow barrette has a strong dancewear feel. $16 at Anthropologie