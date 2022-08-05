When it comes to barrier-breaking, unbelievably stunning multi-hyphenate women, it’s no surprise that Ashley Graham tops our list. The supermodel is beloved for her humor, honesty, advocacy and of course her sense of fashion. So who better to inspire us on what to wear this summer?

Graham describes her summer style as easygoing and comfortable. “When I’m at home I’m in loose gardening clothing or athleisure,” she says. “And when I come to the city, I like a pop of color, shoes that are easy to walk in and something that I’m not going to have to adjust throughout the day.” Whether you’re having a comfy at-home day or a polished yet practical look for the office, she’s got you covered.

“Every time a new season comes around, that question of what I’m going to spend my money on and what I’m not going to spend my money on — and what’s worth it — comes up,” shares Graham. “That’s why I’ve teamed up with Affirm,” she says, “because you can buy what you want when you want it but not have to spend all the money.”

Whether you’re shopping for that investment piece you’ve been eyeing for years or a classic wardrobe staple, Affirm aims to help you stay in control of your spending by spreading out costs over time at places like Neiman Marcus, The RealReal, Gucci, Target, Amazon and more, though keep in mind that using a buy now, pay later service like Affirm typically comes with extra costs.

“I don’t think that it’s very attainable to have all your things be expensive in your closet,” explains Graham, who shares that mixing higher-end luxury pieces with clothing from more affordable brands — sometimes referred to as high-low dressing or styling — is a go-to for her. Ahead, Graham shares some of her favorite pieces, how she likes to wear them and the one summer staple she’s still on the hunt for.

$2,950 at Gucci

Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Shoulder Bag Gucci

“I like timeless, classic pieces and that’s where I would spend my money,” explains Graham. This Gucci shoulder bag comes with a detachable shoulder strap, making for an incredibly versatile and effortlessly stylish option.

$29 $14 at Walmart

Scoop Women’s Crochet Crop Sweater Walmart

Graham’s a fan of a summer sweater — specifically a cropped cardigan with a chunky knit. “If you work in an office, you get it,” she explains. No matter how hot it is outside, you never know how cold you might get inside.

From $1,225 at Chanel

Chanel Ballerinas Chanel

Flats are a must-have for the days you need to get a lot done, but still look super-polished. Ashley’s high-end pick is this pair from Chanel, which features a chic patent leather trim and chainlink accent with the brand’s iconic logo.

$58 at Knix

Knix Micro Modal Rib Bodysuit Knix

“Knix has really great stuff for my ever-changing body,” shares Graham. She loves that the products are adjustable, available in fun colors and hit her in the right places. “I’ll be rocking those for summer for sure,” she says. “They’re just great quality.”

From $37.92 at Amazon

The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress Amazon

Graham loves a slip dress as one of the most versatile summer pieces — the fact that you don’t have to spend a lot on a great option is just a plus. This option from Amazon is available in a ton of neutral and bright colors and in sizes from XXS to 5X.

$120 $94.97 at Banana Republic

Banana Republic Castello Linen Pant Banana Republic

“I’m really excited to own some tailored white linen pants,” shares Graham. “You don’t want them to be so tight, or too oversized that they don’t show your shape,” she explains. This high-waisted, tailored option is structured enough to look polished, while the soft linen still gives the pants a summery, effortless feel.

$168 $124 at Neiman Marcus

Eileen Fisher Wide-Leg Cropped Linen Pant Neiman Marcus

A slightly more beachy version, this wide-legged, cropped linen pant is a perfect summer staple. Graham explains that you can wear these pants with a bodysuit or coordinating cropped tank top, or over a bathing suit.

$950 at Neiman Marcus

Bottega Veneta Multi Strap Stretch High-Heel Sandals Neiman Marcus

When it comes to what she opts to splurge on, Graham (like many of us) loves a good pair of shoes. These perfect-for-summer heels are simultaneously timeless and super on-trend, while the hot pink color is perfect for adding a pop of color to any neutral outfit.

$218 at Favorite Daughter

Favorite Daughter The Valentina Super-High-Rise Flare Favorite Daughter

When it comes to jeans, one of Graham’s go-to brands is Favorite Daughter, which she describes as “lightweight denim perfect for summer.”

$1,090 at Burberry

Burberry Monogram Motif Silk Oversized Shirt Burberry

Investing in staples is a great way to start building a cohesive wardrobe that reflects your personal style. One of Graham’s summer must-haves? An oversized white button-down shirt.

$12 $10.20 at Target

Women’s Short-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Seamless T-Shirt Target

While some wardrobe staples are worth splurging on, others are an opportunity to save. Graham loves a cropped top, and this scoop neck tee has it all — a flattering fit, versatility, and comfort — at a great price.

$1,495 $1,046.50 at The Real Real

Chanel Interlocking CC Logo Slides The Real Real

If you’re looking for a casual pair of sandals that can take you from beach day to a summer soiree, Graham recommends this pair of luxe slides.

From $17.99 at Amazon

Wkior V-Neck Shift Dress Amazon

“I’m excited about simple everyday dresses that I won’t care if baby vomit gets on it,” shares Graham, “because that’s where I’m at in life right now.” And where she turns for those basics? “Amazon has some really great stuff,” she shares.

$65 From $19.50 at Theory

Easy Tank Top in Organic Slub Cotton Theory

Tanks are a great way to effortlessly layer during the hotter months. Graham opts for this organic slub cotton option that you’re sure to get tons of wear out of.