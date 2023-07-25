Between its sleek and modern sneakers and its performance-driven running shoes that’ll have you racing towards personal records, there’s an Allbirds shoe for every lifestyle. Now, the viral and sustainable shoe brand is giving us yet another reason to add to our sneaker collection: The brand has just dropped the new Tree Flyer 2, an update to a sneaker we already know and love with added durability, a better fit and enhanced traction. Here are the specific updates you can expect from the new-and-improved sneaker: If you’re already a big Allbirds fan, you’ll love that this new shoe sticks to its roots with the brand’s proprietary soft and springy SwiftFoam midsole made sustainably from castor beans. As a testament to its “instant circularity” production model, any waste derived from the midsole manufacturing process is swiftly remelted and molded to be used towards creating the shoe’s heel counter. The Tree Flyer 2 is available now for men and women in classic white, gray and black shades, along with limited-edition coral, navy and indigo. You can take home your own pair for $160 — just be sure to shop before your preferred size and colorway sell out, as new Allbirds drops are wont to do.