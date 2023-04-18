Fresh off the launch of its Riser sneakers, Allbirds is dropping a duo of SuperLight sneakers that combine familiar shapes with up-to-the-minute technology — and in time for Earth Week, they boast the lowest carbon footprint of any of the brand’s offerings to date.
The new SuperLight shoes include a revamped version of the Tree Runner sneakers and adds a SuperLight Trainer to the product lineup — and everything’s available in both men’s and women’s fits.
Each style features Allbirds’ SuperLight foam, which is actually carbon-negative and made from a sugarcane derivative; meanwhile, the midsole is 70% bio-based for a production process that emits a relatively low 4 kilograms of CO2.
With fewer raw materials and water used to manufacture these shoes, you can feel good about wearing them for your daily (OK, semi-weekly) workouts. Thanks to the eucalyptus tree fiber on the upper, they’re lightweight and breathable, too.
This shoe’s upper combines eucalyptus tree fiber with recycled polyester for a combined production total of 2.14 kilograms of carbon emissions per pair, which is pretty low for a sneaker. These multitasking sneakers are great for both studio workouts and walking, as well as light jogs.
Related: 18 comfortable pairs of sneakers to walk all day in
Later on this year there will be a third addition to the line: a redesigned version of the Wool Runner featuring the SuperLight Tech. We’ll keep you posted when that drops, but until then shop the two new pairs over at Allbirds.