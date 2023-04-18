Fresh off the launch of its Riser sneakers, Allbirds is dropping a duo of SuperLight sneakers that combine familiar shapes with up-to-the-minute technology — and in time for Earth Week, they boast the lowest carbon footprint of any of the brand’s offerings to date.

The new SuperLight shoes include a revamped version of the Tree Runner sneakers and adds a SuperLight Trainer to the product lineup — and everything’s available in both men’s and women’s fits.

Each style features Allbirds’ SuperLight foam, which is actually carbon-negative and made from a sugarcane derivative; meanwhile, the midsole is 70% bio-based for a production process that emits a relatively low 4 kilograms of CO2.

The SuperLight Tree Runner Allbirds With fewer raw materials and water used to manufacture these shoes, you can feel good about wearing them for your daily (OK, semi-weekly) workouts. Thanks to the eucalyptus tree fiber on the upper, they’re lightweight and breathable, too. $115 at Allbirds The SuperLight Trainer Allbirds This shoe’s upper combines eucalyptus tree fiber with recycled polyester for a combined production total of 2.14 kilograms of carbon emissions per pair, which is pretty low for a sneaker. These multitasking sneakers are great for both studio workouts and walking, as well as light jogs. $120 at Allbirds

Related: 18 comfortable pairs of sneakers to walk all day in

Later on this year there will be a third addition to the line: a redesigned version of the Wool Runner featuring the SuperLight Tech. We’ll keep you posted when that drops, but until then shop the two new pairs over at Allbirds.