Big news for comfy sneaker fans: You can now pick up your sustainable Allbirds Wool Runners and Tree Flyers at REI — both online and in stores. This is great news for those of us who want to try on a few pairs in stores to get a feel for them IRL, and there are a ton of styles available to shop starting today.

Both lifestyle (everyday) and performance (exercise) styles will be available at the major outdoor retailer — especially great news for those who enjoy the benefits of REI’s Co-op membership. At least six product styles should be consistently up for grabs:

Tree Flyer
Made from eucalyptus fibers, these easy-breathing shoes are great for everything from school pick-up to a walk with a pal.

Read our review

$160 at REI
Trail Runner SWT
Made for your weekend trail runs, these grippy shoes have a sock-like collar to stop trail grit from breaking your stride, and a blend of merino wool and eucalyptus tree fiber for a great feel on the go.

$140 at REI
Wool Runner
Perfect for fall’s cooler weather, these are go-anywhere shoes for everyday activities.

$110 at REI
Wool Piper
The classic low-top sneaker gets a wooly redesign that’s great for falling temps.

$110 at REI
Wool Runner Mizzle
Ready for rainy days and melting snow, these warm merino wool shoes are water-resistant too, thanks to a “bio-based” shield.

$125 at REI
Wool Runner-Up Mizzle
The Mizzle, but make it high-top. (They’re also water-repellant.)

$145 at REI

Other Allbirds styles might be available from time to time too, so swing by your local shop or check back in on the REI site if you’re looking for a few other outdoors or activewear pieces. If you’d rather go the brick-and-mortar route, 41 locations across the US will carry the brand, including the five REI flagship stores in New York City; Washington, D.C.; Denver; Bloomington, Minnesota; and Seattle.