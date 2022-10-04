Big news for comfy sneaker fans: You can now pick up your sustainable Allbirds Wool Runners and Tree Flyers at REI — both online and in stores. This is great news for those of us who want to try on a few pairs in stores to get a feel for them IRL, and there are a ton of styles available to shop starting today.
Both lifestyle (everyday) and performance (exercise) styles will be available at the major outdoor retailer — especially great news for those who enjoy the benefits of REI’s Co-op membership. At least six product styles should be consistently up for grabs:
Made from eucalyptus fibers, these easy-breathing shoes are great for everything from school pick-up to a walk with a pal.
Made for your weekend trail runs, these grippy shoes have a sock-like collar to stop trail grit from breaking your stride, and a blend of merino wool and eucalyptus tree fiber for a great feel on the go.
Perfect for fall’s cooler weather, these are go-anywhere shoes for everyday activities.
The classic low-top sneaker gets a wooly redesign that’s great for falling temps.
Ready for rainy days and melting snow, these warm merino wool shoes are water-resistant too, thanks to a “bio-based” shield.
The Mizzle, but make it high-top. (They’re also water-repellant.)
Other Allbirds styles might be available from time to time too, so swing by your local shop or check back in on the REI site if you’re looking for a few other outdoors or activewear pieces. If you’d rather go the brick-and-mortar route, 41 locations across the US will carry the brand, including the five REI flagship stores in New York City; Washington, D.C.; Denver; Bloomington, Minnesota; and Seattle.