Big news for comfy sneaker fans: You can now pick up your sustainable Allbirds Wool Runners and Tree Flyers at REI — both online and in stores. This is great news for those of us who want to try on a few pairs in stores to get a feel for them IRL, and there are a ton of styles available to shop starting today.

Both lifestyle (everyday) and performance (exercise) styles will be available at the major outdoor retailer — especially great news for those who enjoy the benefits of REI’s Co-op membership. At least six product styles should be consistently up for grabs:

Other Allbirds styles might be available from time to time too, so swing by your local shop or check back in on the REI site if you’re looking for a few other outdoors or activewear pieces. If you’d rather go the brick-and-mortar route, 41 locations across the US will carry the brand, including the five REI flagship stores in New York City; Washington, D.C.; Denver; Bloomington, Minnesota; and Seattle.