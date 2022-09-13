We already know that Allbirds makes extremely comfortable sneakers. And after expanding into running shoes, activewear and even a resale program, you might be wondering what comfy product the brand will drop next. How about a clean and classic everyday sneaker fit for any lifestyle? Meet Allbirds’ newest shoe, the Pacer.

Plant Pacer Allbirds Smooth to the touch, these everyday shoes made of plant leather are perfect for giving your outfit a polished look. $135 at Allbirds Canvas Pacer Allbirds Made of natural materials, the canvas version of the Pacer comes in three classic neutral shades and an eye-catching teal. $110 at Allbirds

The Pacer provides versatility for everyday wear without skimping on the signature comfort the brand is known for. With a classic silhouette punctuated by a supportive midsole, you can match the Pacer with almost any aesthetic, as it’s available in two materials: plant leather and canvas.

The Plant Pacer, which is made from plant-based alternative leather, is vegan and plastic free, because suitability is always in style at Allbirds. It’s available in two colors, both for $135; a creamy Natural White and limited-edition Dreamy Green. The Canvas Pacers, meanwhile, boasts a wider color array that features three neutrals and a more eye-catching Thrive Teal. Made of organic cotton, they come in men’s and women’s sizes for $110.

Ready to bless your tired soles with cloud-like comfort? Shop the new Pacers drop and the entire line of Allbirds apparel now.