Allbirds’ sustainable shoes, whether you go for the wool version or eucalyptus, are made to be worn for leisure or working out, rain or sunshine. Its latest drop, officially out to shop today, is a trio of new Mizzle performance shoes made for all the grossness this season showers us with.

The new shoes are all made to get wet — and to keep you warm, dry and ventilated while you put in the miles on damp streets and soggy trails. Colorways are vibrant and cheerful; think bright teals, pinks, and more. Each style is made in both a men’s fit and a women’s fit, and they’re purpose-designed for trail-running or city streets, as you prefer.

Here’s the breakdown of the new styles:

The big deal here is that these shoes are waterproof not because they’ve been doused in chemicals, but because the wool the shoes are made from naturally makes it so. Waterproofing agents are pretty terrible for the environment too, so there’s some bonus eco-cred to be had here. All in all, these are a win-win for your feet, the environment and your brand-new PR.

Shop the new releases over at Allbirds.com now.