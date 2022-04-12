The collab that runners have been waiting for is finally here: Adidas and Allbirds have teamed up on a new ultralight Adizero running shoe that clocks in with a super-low carbon footprint — the lowest one from the brands to date. The Adizero x Allbirds 2.94 kg CO2e has the product’s total carbon footprint from production right in the name. The shoe uses Allbirds’ eucalyptus tree fiber and Adidas’ PrimeGreen sustainable and recyclable materials for the upper, Allbirds EVA SweetFoam (made with sugarcane) and Adidas’ Lightstrike EVA midsole, and recycled polyester embroidery for the lining and toe box, midfoot and heel reinforcements. Plus, at just 5.3 ounces for the men’s and women’s shoe, they won’t weigh you down on a run, either. The sharp-looking sneaker is available in an exclusive-to-Allbirds, limited-edition colorway, featuring a white exterior with multicolored stitching (and both brand names) along the side. Sizes are already starting to sell out, though so be sure to shop the new drop at Allbirds and on the Allbirds iOS app before this special shoe runs off.