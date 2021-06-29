Often regarded as the official kickoff to summer, the Fourth of July (and the long weekend that accompanies it) is a holiday full of enjoying the weather, eating great food and getting together with loved ones. And whether you have plans for a beach weekend, backyard barbecue or pool party, it’s also the perfect excuse to sport a stylish yet festive look that features red, white and blue.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up holiday-appropriate pieces for men and women, each with a suggestion on how to style it into a full outfit. These holiday-appropriate pieces avoid cheesy, and are more than likely to become your next summer staple.

Women’s outfit ideas

H&M Crop Top H&M

Skip the stars and opt for a pattern that’s a little more unique. This red and white floral option is perfectly on trend, with a sweetheart neckline, short puff sleeves and cropped length. Pair it with blue jeans to check your red, white and blue boxes, or opt for the matching skirt for an adorable, effortless look.

$59.50 From $16.99 at J.Crew

J.Crew Smocked Broken-In Jersey Cropped Top J.Crew

Another cute crop top option, this one comes in navy and white. It’s super stylish when worn both on and off the shoulder, and the cinching along the waistline isn’t too tight or uncomfortable.

$28 at Target

Universal Thread Women’s Short Sleeve Button-Front Shirtdress Target

This relaxed dress is an ideal option for a July weekend on the beach or by the lake. The classic and bold blue paired with a linen-mix fabric makes for a piece so comfy you’ll easily be able to wear it all day long. If you’re on the shorter end, it’s great to pair a midi dress like this with platform sneakers for a casual look that still gives you that extra bit of height.

$129 $69.99 at Wrangler

Wrangler Women’s Wrock 627 Gingham Jean Wrangler

Gingham is the perfect summer print — it reminds us of picnics, barbecues, lemonade and basically everything to do with warm weather. These fun pants are on-trend, with a high-waisted cut, ankle crop and slim fit.

$62 at Lulus

Lulus Castana Print Button-Up Dress Lulus

For the holiday weekend and throughout the summer, a cute red minidress is such an effortless way to make a statement and brighten up a room. Keep it casual with sneakers or a beige sandal, or go all out with matching red-hot heeled sandals.

$44.99 $25 at Old Navy

Old Navy Slouchy Straight Workwear White Non-Stretch Jean Short Overalls Old Navy

Short overalls are a super easy and stylish option for the Fourth and all throughout the summer. They present all the pros of a one-piece (easier to style and throw on without much thought) with the added bonus that you can layer them with a colorful top.

$89.50 $39.99 at Madewell

Madewell MWL Tie-Dye Oversized Raglan Sweatshirt Madewell

A piece to pair with the above overalls, white and blue tie-dye design is subtly patriotic but still wearable year-round. In addition to looking great with overalls, this piece also goes well with white cutoff shorts and white sneakers or sandals.

$75 $22.99 at Madewell

Madewell Rosalie Tie-Strap Top in Seersucker Check Madewell

This adorable seersucker top with tie straps and a fit-and-flare cut is perfect for summer backyard hangs. For when you want to look stylish without being too dressy, this top will look great paired with virtually any denim bottoms.

$138 at Nordstrom

Agolde Parker Distressed Denim Shorts Nordstrom

Denim shorts are undoubtedly a summer staple. And while these distressed shorts from Agolde are definitely an investment, the brand’s denim is a fan fave for a reason. One reviewer writes that these are “edgy and cute, without being too revealing,” while another calls them “the perfect combination of super sexy and cool.” Pair them with a white or red crop top and you’re set for any and all summer adventures.

$148 $99.99 at Madewell

Madewell Pintuck Easy Midi Dress Madewell

For a dressier occasion, this white midi dress is Fourth-ready as-is — simply add a pair of wedge sandals. Its gorgeous cotton material, pintuck details and puff sleeves make for a classic and elegant look that’s sure to garner compliments. For a bit of added fun, pair with a simple accent like a blue and white headband or a red manicure.

$78 at Free People

Free People No Plans Romper Free People

If you’re hoping to keep it casual and relaxed this Independence Day, a simple romper like this one from Free People is a great option. Simply add red or blue accessories like a polka dot headband if you want to amp up the festiveness, or wear it as a cover-up over a brighter piece of swimwear.

$25 at Target

Wild Fable Women’s Sleeveless Woven Bodycon Dress Target

A simple yet stylish dress like this bodycon option is always a safe bet for any Fourth of July event. Available in an array of colors and prints, the blue version of this dress is fabulous for pairing with a cute white bag and some stylish sunglasses.

From $8.97 at Old Navy

Old Navy High-Waisted PowerSoft Side-Pocket Biker Shorts Old Navy

This Fourth of July, even your activewear can be festive. Bike shorts are one of this summer’s trendiest (and comfiest) pieces for tons of reasons. They’re super easy to wear with different tops, they’re practical for hot (and potentially sweaty) weather and they totally embrace the popularity of activewear as fashion. This 6-inch option from Old Navy is a bestseller with a nearly 5-star rating from over 200 reviews, and you can simply pair it with a white crop top.

$48 $25 at Lulus

Lulus Frill it Up Red Tiered Ruffled Mini Skirt Lulus

A girlier take on the ever-popular denim skirt, this tiered ruffle skirt is a versatile piece that can be easily dressed up or down. Pair with sneakers and a cropped white shirt for a chic, simple look or with strappy heels and a flirty top for a head-turning outfit.

Abercrombie & Fitch Relaxed Poplin Shirt Dress Abercrombie & Fitch

A T-shirt dress is one of the simplest ways to keep your look functional yet stylish. This blue and white striped option features a shift cut that will also keep you cool and comfortable no matter how hot it gets. Keep it casual with chunky white sneakers, or dress it up with strappy sandals and a bright red lip.

$168 at Anthropologie

Anthropologie The Somerset Maxi Dress Anthropologie

When it comes to summer activities, a relaxed maxi dress is always a fantastic option. This relaxed Anthropologie dress features a smocked waist and deep V-neck making it a festive yet understated look for any Fourth of July get-together. Pair with an oversized sun hat and some comfy sandals for an easy, breezy look.

Men’s outfit ideas

$89 at Bonobos

Bonobos The Tour Golf Polo Bonobos

If you’re going for a classic look this holiday weekend, polos are always a solid option. The red and blue boat design on this option is fun for any festive Independence Day gathering.

J.Crew Factory Slim Short-Sleeve Seersucker Shirt J.Crew Factory

Stripes are always on trend for the Fourth of July. Combine lightweight, breathable cotton with summer seersucker and you’ve got a classic look that you can wear from sun-up to sun-down.

J.Crew Slim Untucked Baird McNutt Irish Linen Shirt J.Crew

Linen is a fantastic material for hotter months. If you’re looking for a polished (but not too polished) outfit that doesn’t sacrifice a festive touch, this blue and white striped button-down might be just what you need. Pair with classic chinos for a stylish yet effortless look that works for Fourth of July parties and non-Independence Day occasions alike.

$24.99 at Target

Speedo Men's 8-Inch Colorblock Swim Shorts Target

For many, the holiday weekend involves a variety of aquatic activities — whether swimming, surfing, boating or just lying by the pool or beach equipped with a great book. If you’re going to be sporting a swimsuit for most of the weekend, why not opt for one that’s Fourth of July appropriate? This Speedo option is classic, lightweight and made from a sun-blocking fabric that helps protect your skin from UV rays. Wear on its own or with a simple tank and water-friendly sandals.

J.Crew Factory Striped Tee J.Crew Factory

This everyday short-sleeve shirt is a classic casual favorite. The red and blue striped print is perfect for the Fourth while not too loud that it’s unwearable the rest of the year. While this shirt would look great with blue jeans, we’d opt for white shorts for a fun and super-summery look.

From $11.70 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's 3/4-Sleeve Baseball T-Shirt Amazon

There’s something so all-American about a 3/4-length baseball shirt, and this option is no exception. The classic blue and white color palette works in any wardrobe year-round, but is particularly great for any Fourth of July outdoor hangs — especially if there are any sports involved. Opt for dark-wash jeans and you’ll be ready for outdoor grilling and backyard baseball alike.