Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 marks Hispanic-Heritage month, and no one knows the importance of supporting the Latin American community quite like actress Eva Longoria. After rising to fame on 2004’s “Desperate Housewives,” she felt so disheartened by how few roles there were in Hollywood for other Latina women that she took matters into her own hands. Longoria founded UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, which produces TV shows, films and documentaries with a focus on not just telling LatinX stories, but also hiring Latinx directors and producers. In 2012, she launched the Eva Longoria foundation, which develops educational and entrepreneurial programs to improve the lives of Latin Americans.
Last September she also turned entrepreneur, co-founding the tequila brand Casa Del Sol, which is 100% Mexican-female owned and operated. “We wanted to deliver a brand that was set apart from the rest,” she explains of why she wanted to have a fully Latina-owned brand.
This month — and every month — instead of just sharing hispanic heritage stories, Longoria is also encouraging shoppers to support the community by buying from other Hispanic-owned brands. Here, she shares some of her favorites.
“My Echale Ganas mug from Hija De Tu Madre gives me the motivation I need while having cafecito in the morning,” Longoria says of the brand founded by entrepreneur Patty Delgado, which caters to the young and hip LatinX market. Longoria adds, “I love how easy this is to clean and the cute and simple design. It says something we as Latinas have heard from our parents or elders, always telling us “Echale Ganas.” (“Give it your all.”)
“The Risa Cookware Set is a great starter package for someone who just moved into a new space, for wedding registries, or for someone looking to revamp their kitchenware,” Longoria says. “The products are versatile and affordable, making them the perfect set for anyone looking to up their kitchen game. Plus they are nontoxic and nonstick!”
• Related: The best nonstick pans we’ve tested
“If you’re a badass Chicana like me, you write everything down,” says Longoria. “I got this notebook from Shop JZD and I love the design and reminder: ‘Un Dia a la Vez.” (One day at a time.) She continues, “I write in it everything I have to do for that day, and it truly helps me take life “Un Dia a la Vez.” Longoria also adores Shop JZD’s clothing. “You will love this badass brand,” she says. “They have so many cool clothes with amazing mantras on it to remind us of the Chingonas that we are.”
“I love a classic hat and this one from Badass Bonita is perfect!” Longoria says of the brand, which was created by Kim Guerra. (The website explains, ‘This includes revolutionary love letters, artwork, poems, and books that explore the complexities of being a Latinx, mujer, PoC, survivor, and guerrera.’) Longoria says, “This is one of my new favorite brands and I love the message the creator puts out of self-love and love for our community. It’s important for me to support LatinX entrepreneurs. Plus,I love a cute hat for sunny days!”
Longoria loves the taste of her own tequila as much as she loves its backstory. “From the liquid to the legacy, we took the time to develop an ultra-premium tequila focusing on authenticity and a distinct flavor profile,” she says of the brand, which is crafted by female Tequileras Mariana Padilla and Alejandra Pelyao in Jalisco, Mexico. While you can throw it into a margarita, Longoria says their products are actually sipping tequilas. “The Reposado is rested for 4 months in both Oak and XO Cognac barrels,” she says, noting they partnered with the French brand Laurent Martell to use their famed French Limousin Oak barrels. Longoria adds, “The oak evokes soft vanilla with hints of raisin, wild honey, and butterscotch.”