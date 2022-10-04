Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 marks Hispanic-Heritage month, and no one knows the importance of supporting the Latin American community quite like actress Eva Longoria. After rising to fame on 2004’s “Desperate Housewives,” she felt so disheartened by how few roles there were in Hollywood for other Latina women that she took matters into her own hands. Longoria founded UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, which produces TV shows, films and documentaries with a focus on not just telling LatinX stories, but also hiring Latinx directors and producers. In 2012, she launched the Eva Longoria foundation, which develops educational and entrepreneurial programs to improve the lives of Latin Americans.

Last September she also turned entrepreneur, co-founding the tequila brand Casa Del Sol, which is 100% Mexican-female owned and operated. “We wanted to deliver a brand that was set apart from the rest,” she explains of why she wanted to have a fully Latina-owned brand.

This month — and every month — instead of just sharing hispanic heritage stories, Longoria is also encouraging shoppers to support the community by buying from other Hispanic-owned brands. Here, she shares some of her favorites.

Risa Cookware Set Starter kitchen set Risa Cookware Set — Risa Cookware Set Risa Cookware Set Risa “The Risa Cookware Set is a great starter package for someone who just moved into a new space, for wedding registries, or for someone looking to revamp their kitchenware,” Longoria says. “The products are versatile and affordable, making them the perfect set for anyone looking to up their kitchen game. Plus they are nontoxic and nonstick!” $255 $199 at Risa

Un Dia A La Vez Notebook Daily to-do list Un Dia a la Vez Notebook — Un Dia a la Vez Notebook Un Dia a la Vez Notebook JZD “If you’re a badass Chicana like me, you write everything down,” says Longoria. “I got this notebook from Shop JZD and I love the design and reminder: ‘Un Dia a la Vez.” (One day at a time.) She continues, “I write in it everything I have to do for that day, and it truly helps me take life “Un Dia a la Vez.” Longoria also adores Shop JZD’s clothing. “You will love this badass brand,” she says. “They have so many cool clothes with amazing mantras on it to remind us of the Chingonas that we are.” $20 at JZD