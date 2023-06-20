There might not have been a proper E3 this year, but sitting in the Novo Theater in Los Angeles earlier this month as big cheers erupted for two hours’ worth of big game reveals and deep dives, the spirit of gaming’s biggest annual convention was alive and well. The Xbox Games Showcase 2023 was a statement for the Seattle games maker, one that felt especially vital at a time when the brand is facing criticism for a dearth of quality first-party titles; the kind that Sony has with The Last of Us, or Nintendo’s new Zelda game that’s currently dominating the lives of anyone with a Switch.

Following Microsoft’s big summer gaming event, I had the chance to sit down with Sarah Bond, Head of Xbox Creator experience and one of the key leaders bringing the green brand into the future. Here’s everything I learned, including the big Xbox launches to expect this year, new updates on Game Pass, the company’s push towards diversifying gaming and yes, how the brand plans to bounce back from its rockier moments in 2023.

A big Xbox lineup for 2023 — and recovering from Redfall

Sarah Bond (L) with Xbox chief Phil Spencer and Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty Xbox

The Xbox Games Showcase started with a bang — kicking things off with the first real footage of the long-awaited Fable reboot — and got a raucous crowd reaction that rarely let up for the next hour or so that followed. This year’s show had something for everyone, including the big new Star Wars game, promising indie and third-party t