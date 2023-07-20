Both the original AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best true wireless earbuds in existence. They set the standard for premium earbuds with excellent active noise cancellation and striking 3D sound in an ergonomic design. More importantly, they brought to the true wireless space game-changing features and performance upgrades that rivals have imitated, but not duplicated. Here are five things the AirPods Pro do better than any other wireless earbuds. Flawless integration It is marvelous how Apple engineered all AirPods to work perfectly with its ecosystem of products. The three latest models – the AirPods Pro, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro 2 – demonstrate excellent connectivity across all Apple devices, thanks to Apple’s proprietary H1 and H2 processors. These chipsets communicate with iOS/macOS to execute common tasks on iDevices (iPhone, iPad), Macs/MacBooks, and Apple TV, while also providing enhanced Bluetooth audio quality, instant pairing, and stronger ANC. Many will argue that Google does the same with their Pixel Buds lineup, and they’re not wrong. Google’s buds are programmed exclusively for Android use and place a plethora of platform-centric features (e.g., Google Assistant voice activation, Google Translation) at the tip of your finger and tongue. If only Google’s operating system wasn’t so buggy. Apple’s software runs smoothly no matter the platform, and the AirPods Pro are in-sync with iOS/macOS for lag- and bug-free performance. An ever-growing feature set Apple’s commitment to keeping the AirPods lineup fresh with new features via iOS updates is the smartest decision the company has ever made. This allows them to update the AirPods Pro regularly with the latest software perks optimized for the H1 or H2 processor, depending on your AirPods Pro model. Furthermore, this strategy extends the AirPods Pro’s shelf life and saves Apple from having to re-release the product with new hardware. For example, the AirPods Pro are set to get even better when Adaptive Audio arrives as part of this fall’s iOS 17 update. The most practical charging case out there Very few earbud makers have gotten creative with their charging cases. JLab stuffs a USB cable into most of their cases. Bowers & Wilkins transformed the Pi7 case into a wireless adapter for streaming music in aptX via plug-and-play with compatible analog audio output devices (e.g., airplane jack, iPod). JBL put an entire screen on the Tour Pro 2’s case.Then there’s Apple, who figured out a more ideal solution for the AirPods Pro 2 charging case: have it double as an antenna to locate misplaced buds. Apple’s latest MagSafe charging case comes with a U1 chip that works with the Precision Finding function in the Find My feature to pinpoint it directly on your iDevice or Mac. The built-in speaker sends out a tone to locate the case. Precision Finding integration grants immediate relief and service to millions of AirPods users that lose track of their buds daily. Seamless usability The AirPods Pro 2 support several input methods, including motion, touch, voice and pressure detection. Most competitors use physical buttons or touch panels, but the former is problematic since they push the buds further into your ears, while the latter isn’t always executed well. Meanwhile, Apple installed force sensors on the AirPods Pro’s stems, which require a light press and produce a satisfying click sound for confirmation of intended commands. Multi-press gestures accept and respond to presses without a hitch. A few brands have tried copying this feature, and none have done it better than Apple. Motion sensors are another vital component to the user experience. Auto-pause/play is spot-on every time you remove or place the buds on your ears. Where the technology really shines is in its sonic-enhancing capabilities (more on that later). Touch volume controls were added to the AirPods Pro 2 and can be found on the outside of the force sensors. They’re highly responsive to slide gestures and make raising/lowering volume more convenient. However, Apple’s “Hey Siri” voice activation always steals the show. Most non-Apple wireless earbuds use some sort of digital assistant (usually Google Assistant), but Apple’s version is top-tier. Speech recognition is excellent by means of intuitive software and powerful beamforming mics that capture vocals with precision. Saying the two-word phrase automatically fires up the AI bot to perform endless voice commands at will. True wireless spatial audio The original AirPods Pro were one of the first true wireless models to offer 360-degree sound. Others like Sony and Samsung followed up with their own alternatives, but neither has developed, nor updated, the feature as efficiently as Apple. Personalized Spatial Audio does a fantastic job of creating a more immersive soundscape on compatible Apple Music tracks and Dolby Atmos content. The natural feel of instruments on orchestral recordings and vocal sharpness from live performances are compelling to hear. Sound effects in movies and video games are also engaging. Sony’s 360 Reality Audio and Samsung’s 360 Audio are dynamically soundful. However, the AirPods Pro have one major advantage: precise headtracking. Apple’s motion-detecting technology accurately places sounds where your head moves. The Galaxy Buds Pro come with decent headtracking, while upscale Sony releases like the WF-1000XM4 and LinkBuds S lack this feature.