Summer Game Fest

There might not be a proper E3 expo this year, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be getting a ton of new video game announcements to get excited about over the next year and beyond. Today’s Summer Game Fest livestream will kick off what should be a full week of major gaming events, where we’ll see world premieres, deeper dives on announced titles and hopefully no shortage of cool surprises.

Mike Andronico/CNN

Xbox Game Pass streaming is coming to Samsung TVs — and we got to try it

Game Fest founder Geoff Keighley already confirmed that we’ll be getting a closer look at hotly anticipated titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Street Fighter 6, Gotham Knights and Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Whether you game on a PS5, Xbox Series X, gaming PC or Nintendo Switch, you’ll likely have no shortage of new software to look forward to.

The action kicks off at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, and you can catch the livestream right here or in the video embed below. We’ll also be live-blogging all of the big news as it happens, so be sure to keep refreshing this page for all the latest updates — as well as our personal impressions on the best games to come out of the show.

Live updates

Latest updates up top; refresh to stay up to date

12:12 pm: Looks like some big news got out a little early. The Last of Us Part 1, a PS5 remake of Sony’s beloved cinematic action game, is coming out this September. There’s also a PC version in the works.

12:03 pm: And here’s our first look at the set.

11:08 am: Geoff Keighley has revealed the first batch of games to expect for the big show today, which includes heavy hitters like Street Fighter 6 and the long-anticipated remake of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.