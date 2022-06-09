There might not be a proper E3 expo this year, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be getting a ton of new video game announcements to get excited about over the next year and beyond. Today’s Summer Game Fest livestream will kick off what should be a full week of major gaming events, where we’ll see world premieres, deeper dives on announced titles and hopefully no shortage of cool surprises.

Game Fest founder Geoff Keighley already confirmed that we’ll be getting a closer look at hotly anticipated titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Street Fighter 6, Gotham Knights and Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Whether you game on a PS5, Xbox Series X, gaming PC or Nintendo Switch, you’ll likely have no shortage of new software to look forward to.

The action kicks off at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, and you can catch the livestream right here or in the video embed below. We’ll also be live-blogging all of the big news as it happens, so be sure to keep refreshing this page for all the latest updates — as well as our personal impressions on the best games to come out of the show.

☀️ Summer Game Fest: Official Livestream, Today! (11a PT/2p ET/6p GMT) - Modern Warfare 2 + More

Latest updates up top; refresh to stay up to date

12:12 pm: Looks like some big news got out a little early. The Last of Us Part 1, a PS5 remake of Sony’s beloved cinematic action game, is coming out this September. There’s also a PC version in the works.

The Last of Us Part I (PS5 standard/Firefly Edition) up for preorder at PS Direct ($69.99/$99.99) https://t.co/HTMHHsMi6v



trailer: https://t.co/dumiWe62Kj pic.twitter.com/I7HNA3wD2X — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 9, 2022

12:03 pm: And here’s our first look at the set.

The calm before the storm… #SummerGameFest starts in 2 hours! pic.twitter.com/9vt4SNYfCG — Summer Game Fest - Today (@summergamefest) June 9, 2022

11:08 am: Geoff Keighley has revealed the first batch of games to expect for the big show today, which includes heavy hitters like Street Fighter 6 and the long-anticipated remake of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.