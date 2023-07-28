If you’re especially excited for the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game, Sony is about to drop a striking limited-edition PS5 that’ll really let you show off your fandom — no spandex required. Available for preorder starting today (July 28) at 10 a.m. ET, the new Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 Bundle includes a custom Spider-Man console and DualSense controller, as well as a digital copy of Insomniac Games’ latest web-slinging adventure once it arrives on October 20. The system will be available via Sony’s PlayStation Direct store as well as select major retailers — we expect it to go extremely fast, so if you’re interested, act accordingly. Much of our old PS5 restock advice applies here; make sure to be logged in to your store(s) of choice with payment info already set up, and be ready to do lots of refreshing. The new console features red-and-black faceplates inspired by the new title, with Spider-Man’s iconic red colorway and white spider logo being overtaken by the black symbiote — much like how the Spidey duo of Peter Parker and Miles Morales will struggle against the villainous Venom in the game itself. The controller has a similar design, but is heavier on black, as if Venom himself had some input on the design. This is the first limited-edition PS5 we’ve seen since the console first launched in 2020, and Sony sure is starting with a bang. The design is loud, chaotic and very comic-booky — that may not be everyone’s thing, but it’s sure to appeal to plenty of Spider-fans who are eager to get their hands on the game. It’s worth noting that this special console gets you the standard, more expensive PS5 with a disc drive — no cheaper Digital Edition this time around. Fortunately, if you already own a PS5, you can still make your console look like it just emerged out of a superhero scuffle. Sony will also be selling console covers for both the PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital Edition featuring the same exact artwork, and you’ll be able to snag the Spider-Man 2 DualSense controller on its own if you just want an extra Venom-y gamepad. One of our most anticipated games of the year, Spider-Man 2 looks to expand on the excellent open-world superhero action of its predecessor by letting you play as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as you take on new villains and explore even more of New York City (finally, a Spider-Man game that actually lets you go to Queens). By the looks of the last few trailers, Peter looks to be harnessing the same symbiote that has fully overtaken Venom — which could end very badly. The Spider-Man 2 PS5 will likely be more in demand than pictures of Spidey at the Daily Bugle, so don’t hesitate if you’re looking to lock one in.