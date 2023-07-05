Summer is here, which means a new batch of Samsung Galaxy devices are on the way. Samsung just revealed that its annual Galaxy Unpacked event will take place out of its home base in Seoul, Korea on July 26 — and if you’re especially excited for the unannounced products, you can put a reservation down for them right now. From now through July 25, you can reserve the upcoming slate of Galaxy devices via Samsung’s website or the Shop Samsung App. If you reserve, you’ll be able to score $50 in Samsung credit once it’s time to put your money down and preorder the new phones (and likely more) come July 26. Keep in mind that reserving costs nothing and is commitment-free; you’re simply providing your name and email so you’ll be first in line once the devices are actually on sale. While Samsung hasn’t officially revealed what’s coming on the 26th, the company has provided some not-so-subtle teases. The Unpacked invite reads “join the flip side” with a graphic that’s showing off what is almost certainly the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the latest version of Samsung’s extra-compact folding flip phone. The Z Flip 5 is expected to adopt a larger external display to better compete with the excellent new Motorola Razr+, which has an ample 3.6-inch outer screen that lets you use virtually any app without even having to open the phone up. It’s a seriously impressive rival to our best foldable smartphone pick in the Galaxy Z Flip 4, so we’re eager to see how Samsung fires back. You can also count on seeing the Galaxy Z Fold 5, an updated version of Samsung’s larger foldable phone that extends to a tablet-like display for when you need to do some serious multitasking. The Z Fold series also gained some serious competition this year in the form of the new Google Pixel Fold, which we loved for its great camera experience and a well-sized front display that feels more natural to use than that of the candybar-like Z Fold 4. Based on previous summer Unpacked events, we’d also keep an eye out for new Galaxy Watch devices, as well as potential new Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Tab tablets. Galaxy Unpacked kicks off on July 26, 7am ET, and you’ll be able to catch the livestream on YouTube as well as directly on Samsung’s website. As always, we’ll be covering the latest product announcements as they happen. And if you want to save a few bucks on your next foldable, don’t forget to reserve before the offer closes.