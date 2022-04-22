This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Earth Week, a weeklong focus on our planet and ways to celebrate and preserve it. We’ll be featuring tips on how to live more sustainably, products to help you spend more time in nature and exclusive deals all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new, and be sure to subscribe to the CNN Underscored newsletter to see it all.

The limited edition Samsung Galaxy x Sean Wotherspoon collection is the second installment of sustainably sourced Galaxy accessories, following in the footsteps of last September’s Sami Miro Galaxy Watch4 watchband collection.

Colorful and eco-friendly, the products will be available to purchase for $49.99 on Earth Day, April 22 at 10 a.m. ET on Samsung.com and includes curated Galaxy S21 cases and Watch 4 watchbands in three matching styles: Orchid, Dawn and Rain. In addition, you can now download free Sean Wotherspoon watchfaces on the Google Play Store.

Galaxy S21 Sean Wotherspoon case ($49.99 at Samsung )

Galaxy Watch 4 Sean Wotherspoon band ($49.99 at Samsung)

Crafted from non-toxic TPU material, these accessories are biodegradable, have zero plastic and can be fully recycled when it’s time to swap them out. Wotherspoon, a streetwear aficionado who is best known for designing Nike’s ultra-popular plant-based Air Max 97/1 in 2018, is also the co-founder of sneaker and vintage darling Round Two, and creator of Sean Wotherspoon designs. His collaboration with Samsung is inspired by his favorite things, like the flowers in his garden and his son’s love of dinosaurs.

Samsung

The new series is part of Samsung’s Galaxy for the Planet, a five-year plan of broader sustainability efforts that includes the use of recycled materials and repurposed fishing nets in all their mobile products, and aims to eliminate all plastics in packaging by 2025. And if you’re looking for more sustainable ways to keep your tech safe, check out our roundup of eco-friendly phone cases from a number of top brands.