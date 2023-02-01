Following the same roadmap as most recent big name phone launches, Samsung’s three new smartphones, the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra, are sleeker, more powerful versions of last year’s handsets. This not only includes a smoother, flush back for the S23 and S23+ that gets rid of that beefy camera bump, but also better camera optics and an upgraded Qualcomm processor, which the company claims is the fastest Snapdragon ever.

We got a chance to lay hands on the new phones before Samsung’s Unpacked event, and can attest to both the better looking new design on both the smaller S23 and the mid-sized S23+ as well as some neato camera additions.

Of course, we’ll have full reviews for all the new Samsung S23 phones as soon as we get them in for testing, but in the meantime, here’s what you need to know about the big announcement.

Galaxy S23 and S23+ price and preorders

Preorders for Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and S23+ start on Feb 1 and you can get up to a $100 credit — or $150 if you use our exclusive link — as well as an upgrade to the next storage tier when you reserve your new phone from Samsung. It will be available in stores on Feb 17. Both phones will be available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender, though Samsung is also offering four exclusive colors for its online customers only: Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue and Red.

Over at Verizon, you can get a free Samsung Galaxy S23 or $800 off any of the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones with select trade-in on qualified 5G Unlimited plans — which goes for anyone switching to Verizon or upgrading an existing phone. In addition, switchers can also nab a $200 Verizon eCard and will be automatically upgraded to the next storage tier for free.

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ are all about incremental changes

Tobey Grumet/CNN

The S23 and S23+ are not going to be groundbreaking smartphones, but they will offer a few new features for anyone interested in an upgrade. In terms of design, they have the same solid, rectangular bodies in the same size screens: 6.1 inches on the S23 and 6.6 inches for the S23+. But this year, Samsung decided to drop the bulkier Contour Cut housing around the rear cameras — which we consider a welcome addition to the already handsome composition.

And though Samsung replaced its Phantom White and Pink Gold colors with 2023’s spring-forward Green and Lavender, the S23 and S23+ phones are still fingerprint magnets, just like their predecessors (Samsung even left us with a microfiber cloth so we could wipe the phones down for our photographs).

Like last year’s S22 and S22+, you’ll still get the same Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that graces the pricier S23 Ultra, but all the phones also come with a 120Hz refresh rate, which looked best when we were playing games or watching fast-moving video. FYI: That’s twice as smooth as the base iPhone 14’s 60Hz.

CNN

Another advance on the new Galaxy phones is the addition of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, which according to Qualcomm is the fastest Snapdragon ever. And though we didn’t have enough time to put it to a longer test, it did show off impressive graphics and effects in gaming, and should manage to squeeze out some more battery life to boot (Samsung claims a 20% battery boost but we’ll be the judge of that).

While the Galaxy S23 Ultra will get a significant camera bump up to a 200-megapixel sensor from the S22 Ultra’s 108 megapixels, the S23 and S23+ will offer more incremental changes. For instance, the selfie camera on the S23 and S23+ now have a resolution of 12 megapixels, up from 10 megapixels. That meant sharper, clearer, more precise shots, even in a demo room full of different types of lighting and bustling activity — which can be a serious help if you’re anything like me taking selfies.

And, of course, there was the usual array of fun Samsung filters which can help personalize your pics. If you’re going to pick up more details on those selfies, the Beauty face option should not be overlooked (though we were a little put off by the phone’s ability to change the size of your eyes and jawline).

One thing we’re looking forward to trying out, however, is the new Nightography mode offered on the phones, which Samsung says will take significantly better low-light photos and video.

How the Galaxy S23 series compares

Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23+ Galaxy S23 Ultra Display 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Full HD display at 120Hz 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Full HD display at 120Hz 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Quad HD display at 120Hz Memory 8GB 8GB 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB 256GB / 512GB 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear cameras 50-megapixel wide camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 30X Space Zoom 50-megapixel wide camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 30X Space Zoom 200-megapixel wide camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, dual 10-megapixel telephoto cameras with 100X Space Zoom Front camera 12-megapixel wide camera 12-megapixel wide camera 12-megapixel wide camera Battery 3,900 mAh with Super Fast Charging 4,700 mAh with Super Fast Charging 2.0 5,000 mAh with Super Fast Charging 2.0 Size and weight 5.76 x 2.79 x 0.3 inches, 5.93 ounces 6.21 x 3 x 0.3 inches, 6.91 ounces 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches, 8.25 ounces Price From $800 From $1,000 From $1,200

The takeaway

With new Samsung phones announced each year, it’s hard to make a case to keep upgrading. However, if it’s been a few years since you bought yourself a shiny new phone, and especially if you have an upgrade coming your way from your provider, the S23 and S23+ look like even better versions of our best Android phone pick, with gorgeous designs, speedier processors and even better cameras to play with.