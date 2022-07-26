Samsung is gearing up for its next Unpacked event where we expect the company to announce the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4. It’s possible we’ll even see new Galaxy Buds and a new Galaxy Watch or two. That said, there’s no stopping the smartphone maker from announcing new products ahead of time. For example, on Tuesday Samsung announced a new color option for the Galaxy S22 called Bora Purple.

According to Samsung, “Bora” is the Korean word for purple. And after looking at the pictures of the new Galaxy S22 variant, we would have to agree that calling it “purple purple” is accurate.

The new color option isn’t available quite yet. You’ll have to wait until August 10, the same day as the next Samsung Unpacked event, before you can purchase the Bora Purple Galaxy S22. It’ll be priced at $799 and available directly from Samsung, or through most major carriers in the US (save for T-Mobile), along with USCellular and Xfinity Mobile.

Bora Purple joins the eight color options that are currently available. Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold are widely available. With Graphite, Cream, Sky Blue and Violet being Samsung.com exclusives.

Samsung

As a reminder, the Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch display, 8GB of memory, and comes with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. There are three rear-facing cameras. A 12-megapixel ultra-wide, 50-megapixel wide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera.

It’s a well-rounded phone, and one that impressed us with its beautiful display, great cameras, long battery life and speedy performance when we reviewed the larger Galaxy S22+ model early this year. It already offered a wide palette of color options, but Bora Purple looks especially sleek and is sure to make some Samsung fans happy — especially since purple has been a staple of Samsung devices ranging from the Galaxy Buds 2 to the Galaxy S21.

Stay tuned as we gear up for Samsung’s Unpacked event on August 10 where we’ll have full coverage of all the new devices Samsung announces. There’s even a chance we’ll see a few of them use the Bora Purple color option.