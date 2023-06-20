Samsung is upsizing its 4K QLED Smart TV lineup by adding a 98-inch option for those with enough room for the giant TV. You can reserve the $8,000 television starting today to take advantage of early reservation and pre-order promotions leading up to the launch of the 98-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV.

The 98-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV has Direct Full Array and Quantum HDR+ tech built into the display panel, which will improve the overall color and picture quality of the “ultra-large” TV. Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor will upscale any content you play on the TV, ensuring everything you view on it is at 4K resolution, be it an HD movie or even a video game.

It boasts thin bezels that purportedly don’t hamper its overall sound quality, according to Samsung, with the TV supporting Dolby Atmos sound.

Samsung’s ideal viewing distance for the 98-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV is 10 feet for the most immersive experience.

On top of mirroring a big screen experience and impressive sound, the Smart TV portion of the name means you’ll have access to various cloud streaming game services from Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now and Amazon Luna. Additionally, you’ll have access to streaming apps and services, forgoing the need for a dedicated set-top streaming box.

Starting today through July 2, you’ll get a $500 discount on the purchase price of the TV if you reserve the 98-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV through Samsung’s website and select retailers.

Place an early order for the TV, between July 3 and July 23. Samsung will give you an extra $1,000 discount, plus include the Samsung Q800C Series soundbar (a $1,000 value), along with free delivery and installation of the TV.

There are plenty of incentives to not only reserve the 98-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV right now but to also place an early order when those begin to ensure you get a significant discount, free soundbar and delivery.