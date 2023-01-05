CNN Underscored will be bringing you the best of CES 2023 all week. Be sure to check out our CES 2023 coverage hub for hands-on previews of the biggest tech this year straight from the show floor.

Roku — which makes some of our favorite streaming devices — announced at CES 2023 that it will be manufacturing its own television sets for the first time ever this spring, in a move it hopes will better allow them to show off and combine its hardware with its TV OS.

The rundown

• Product: Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs

• Launch date: Spring 2023

• Pricing: $119 to $999

• Why it’s worth your attention: Roku is one of the best-known streaming platforms and has long been used in other manufacturer’s TVs and soundbars. With this announcement, the company will now be designing and making its own sets, with an eye on value and an even better streaming experience.

The lowdown

Roku has long been known for its simple, well-designed streaming software. And in addition to its plug-and-play streaming devices, you can also get the Roku OS with one of its internet-connected TVs made by other well-known companies — like TCL, Philips and the Walmart brand Onn.

With this declaration at CES 2023, Roku has decided to be the captain of its own destiny, hoping to better showcase how well the software can work when it is firmly in charge of creating its own hardware.

Tobey Grumet/CNN Underscored

The HD Roku Select and more premium 4K Roku Plus Series TVs will come in 11 models, from 24 to 75 inches, but the real focus here will be on value, with prices ranging from a measly $199 to just less than $1,000. Roku is keeping mum on further details, but it has announced the addition of voice controlled remotes for all the new TVs — with the Plus Series upgraded to a Roku Voice Remote Pro.

Though I haven’t heard any announcements of future Roku partnerships announced here yet, the company says it does not plan on cutting ties with its current manufacturing partners.

“Our goal is to continue to create an even better TV experience for everyone. These Roku-branded TVs will not only complement the current lineup of partner-branded Roku TV models, but also allow us to enable future smart TV innovations,” says Mustafa Ozgen, President, Devices, Roku.

The takeaway

With an emphasis on lower prices, the takeaway here may be value over picture quality. However, for those looking for an easy and cheaper way to stream their favorite shows and movies, you may want to wait for these new Roku TVs to ship this spring before you buy.