Roku is best known for its streaming devices and connected speakers, and now, through a partnership with Wyze and Walmart, the company is diving headfirst into the rest of the smart home.

Here’s a quick rundown of all of the new smart home products Roku is launching:

• Roku Floodlight Camera SE ($99.99)

• Roku Indoor Camera SE and Outdoor Camera SE (from $26.99)

• Roku Video Doorbell (from $79.99)

• Roku Smart Bulb SE (from $9.88)

• Roku Smart Light Strip SE ($from $22.99)

• Roku Indoor and Outdoor Smart Plug SE (from $8.88)

If that sounds like a lot, that’s because it is. And it’s a big change from Roku’s typical product offerings like the Roku Ultra or the Streambar Pro. In addition to the new hardware, Roku is also introducing a monthly camera subscription plan that will cost $2.99 per camera, complete with a 14-day free trial for new users.

Wyze isn’t a new player in the smart home landscape, but the company has had its fair share of issues with securing its products and fixing vulnerabilities. As such, Roku is touting its own security practices, including two-factor authentication and encrypted user data, to reassure users that it’s safe to use the rebranded Wyze products. Roku’s Smart Home devices are certified by the ioXt Alliance, adding another layer of peace of mind for end users.

Roku

Alongside the new hardware, Roku will release a Roku Smart Home app for controlling and managing the new devices.

As for availability, Roku will release select devices today on its website as well as on Walmart.com. The Roku Smart Home lineup will officially launch in Walmart stores on Oct. 17. We plan on testing Roku’s new devices to see how they stack up to some of our favorite security cameras, video doorbells, LED light strips and smart plugs, so stay tuned for more.