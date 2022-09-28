Not to be outdone by all of the other Amazon products being announced this week, Ring is joining in by announcing updates to its Spotlight Cam lineup. Ring’s outdoor security cameras are each getting a design revamp, with the higher-end Spotlight Cam also gaining 3D Motion Detection, a feature that had been limited to Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro 2 and Floodlight Cam Wired Pro until now. Ring also updated its $29.99 Ring Alarm Panic Button.

Where to preorder the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro and Spotlight Cam Plus

The battery-powered and plug-in $229 Ring Spotlight Cam Pro models are available for pre-order now, along with the solar-powered model, priced at $249. If the Spotlight Cam Plus is more your speed, you can pre-order right now for $199. All Ring Spotlight Cam models will start shipping on Oct. 26.

Below you’ll find a breakdown of what’s new in each Spotlight Cam and detail the new panic button.

Spotlight Cam Pro

Ring

The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro is an entirely new addition to the Spotlight Cam lineup, with the Pro model offering a premium home security camera for Ring users. As with the Floodlight Cam Pro or the Doorbell Pro 2, the “Pro” moniker means the camera has more advanced features than the rest of the lineup.

For the Spotlight Cam Pro, that means you’ll now get Ring’s 3D Motion Detection technology for more accurate motion alerts. You can set a specific distance you want the camera to monitor for motion. When an object enters your defined area, the camera will begin recording and mapping the movement. You’ll, of course, receive a push alert on your phone based on your settings.

Alongside 3D Motion Detection, Ring’s also adding Birds Eye View to the Spotlight Cam Pro — a feature that maps the exact path a person took as it crossed the camera’s field of view. That means you can see if a person walked straight by your home, or wandered around your yard before finally making their way to your door, for example.

The Spotlight Cam Pro also features a completely new design, with what looks like a mesh cover on the bottom of the camera’s housing. The design also looks taller and slimmer than the current Spotlight Cam, but we’ll have to wait to get one in our hands — or our home — before passing final judgment on the new design.

The Spotlight Cam Pro comes in a few different configurations based on how you want to power it. There’s a plug-in model, a battery-powered model and then a solar-powered model.

The plug-in and battery-powered versions are $229.99, while the solar-powered model is $249.99. There will also be a hardwired model available later this year. You can sign up to receive more information about its pricing and availability here.

Spotlight Cam Plus

Ring

Ring also announced the new Spotlight Cam Plus, a slightly redesigned outdoor security camera to round out the Spotlight Cam lineup.

The new design isn’t the only new feature the Spotlight Cam Plus brings to your home security setup. The Spotlight Cam Plus also adds color night vision, which is a feature we’ve found to be well worth the investment on devices like Ring’s Doorbell Pro 2 and Floodlight Cam Pro.

As for the new design, it looks very similar to the standard Spotlight Cam, except the Cam Plus appears slimmer and has a redesigned sensor housing on the bottom of the camera.

Ring is taking preorders for the Spotlight Cam Plus in all configurations — be it solar, battery, wired, or plug-in — all of which are priced at $199.99 and will begin shipping on Oct 26.

Ring Alarm Panic Button (2nd Gen)

Ring

Finally, Ring unveiled its second-generation Ring Alarm Panic Button. The small, circular device can be mounted to your wall or placed on your nightstand, providing quick and easy access to immediately call for help. You can select if you want it to call for police, medical or fire. The button is compatible with all Ring Alarm systems.

The $29.99 Ring Alarm Panic Button is available for preorder now, with deliveries starting November 11.