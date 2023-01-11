A new year means a new Galaxy phone, and you won’t have to wait long for the next one. Samsung has announced that its newest slate of devices will be revealed at Samsung Unpacked on Feb. 1st, and you can reserve them right now if you’re especially eager to upgrade.

Samsung just launched its reservation page, where you can reserve the next Galaxy smartphone, the upcoming Galaxy Book laptop, or both. Reserving each product individual will get you $50 in free Samsung Credit that you can use on Samsung.com, while reserving both at once will get you $100. Note that making a reservation doesn’t lock you into a preorder or require any payment info — you’re simply putting your name and email down so that you’ll be notified as soon as the new devices actually are available to purchase.

As for what’s coming, Samsung is almost certainly teasing the long-rumored Galaxy S23 series. The “Reserve Now” image on Samsung’s website features three fancy-looking camera lenses — a staple of Galaxy flagships — and a teaser video reads “made for Moonlight,” hinting that the upcoming phones may take even better shots in the dark. Also, we’re just speculating, but that blue hue in the video would make for a great phone color.

As with previous years, you should expect an S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra, the latter of which will likely go for over $1,000 and feature the highest-end cameras. The Galaxy S22+ is our current best Android phone pick, so we’re eager to see how the new model improves on Samsung’s typically great cameras and overall design.

On the laptop front, we could be looking at the Galaxy Book 3 series. At the very least, we expect an upgrade to the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors, potentially taller screens and a mix of traditional and convertible models. We really liked last year’s Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, though we found its swath of preinstalled Samsung software to be a bit much.

Samsung Unpacked kicks off Feb. 1st at 1 p.m. ET, and we’ll be covering all the big announcements as they happen. In the meantime, you can reserve the company’s new hardware — for free and with no commitments — right now.