Still feverishly scavenging the internet wastelands for a chance to buy a PS5? Your next best bet is to hop on Walmart’s website. The retailer will have a PS5 bundle in stock today, and as usual, you’ll have to be a Walmart+ member in order to have a shot at scoring one.

Starting today (Aug. 23) at 3 p.m. ET, Walmart will have the $549 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle in stock exclusively for Walmart+ members. This bundle includes the standard PS5 with a disc drive, and also gets you a copy of Sony’s popular Horizon Forbidden West game that launched earlier this year. It’s $49 more expensive than buying a PS5 by itself, but you’ll also be getting one of the best PS5 games right out of the box.

PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle Sony This PS5 bundle gets you the standard disc-based PS5 as well as a copy of Sony's acclaimed Horizon Forbidden West game. $549 at Walmart

Reputable PS5 stock tracker Matt Swider of The Shortcut reports that the standard PS5 Disc may also go on sale by itself today, but as of this writing, the $549 Horizon bundle is the only one officially confirmed to go up at 3 p.m. As always, we expect this restock to sell out fast, so make sure you’re logged in to Walmart ahead of time with all of your pertinent payment info ready to go.

Walmart+ is essentially Walmart’s answer to Amazon Prime, getting you such perks as free shipping, free delivery from local Walmart stores and early access to deals and console drops for $12.95 per month or $98 per year. While there is a 30-day free trial available, you’ll need to be a paid member to participate in this PS5 drop.

PS5 restocks have been fairly common as of late, though they’re oftentimes exclusive to those signed up for a premium service. Walmart does frequent Walmart+ drops, while GameStop recently had an in-store restock that gave its PowerUp Pro members first dibs. Over at Amazon, you can request an invite to the store’s future PS5 drops, regardless of whether or not you’re a Prime member. As always, we’ll be staying on top of all of the latest PS5 restock updates, so be sure to check back to Underscored for more.