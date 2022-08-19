GameStop has been a pretty consistent source of PS5 stock lately — if you’re willing to head to your local store in person, that is. The retailer’s next big restock is starting today (August 19) at its physical stores, and as usual, PowerUp Rewards Pro members will have first dibs.

According to GameStop’s website, a limited number of PS5 bundles will be available to Pro members on August 19, and to everyone else on August 20. As with any restock, these will likely sell out fast, so we’d recommend that you get to your local store early (you can find your nearest GameStop here).

GameStop sells the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition almost exclusively in bundles, which often include a handful of games and accessories. These are more expensive than just buying the $499 PS5 or $549 PS5 Digital Edition outright, but they often stay in stock longer — and include some items you might plan on buying anyway. There’s no official word on what this week’s bundles will include, but according to GameStop, there may be one that includes the just-released Madden NFL 23. We also expect to see Sony’s official Horizon Forbidden West bundle (which costs $449 for the Digital Edition and $549 for the standard PS5) to be offered alongside some extra goodies.

GameStop’s PowerUp Rewards Pro membership — which is all but required to have a chance at snagging this restock — costs $14.99 per year, and includes a number of benefits beyond exclusive access to console drops. You’ll get store credit (including a $10 welcome reward and $5 every month to put towards games, gear and toys), 2% back in rewards credit on every purchase you make, and a monthly subscription to Game Informer magazine.

PS5 restocks have been fairly frequent as of late, though you still can’t quite just hop online and buy Sony’s console whenever you want. According to Polygon, Sony noted in a recent earnings call that it’s ramping up production on the PlayStation 5 to make it easier to bring one home for the impending holidays. In the meantime, we’ll continue to track all of the latest PS5 restock updates to give you the best chance at bringing one home.