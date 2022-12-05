Best Buy is restocking both PlayStation 5 consoles as well as a PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle today, December 5, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. In order to access the restock, you must be a Best Buy Totaltech member. Here’s how you can sign up and nab that elusive PS5.

Go ahead and add the Totaltech membership to your cart and checkout before the restock event happens. It’ll take around 5 minutes for your membership to activate and once it does, you’ll be able to access the PS5 restock when it goes live. The event will have two consoles available: the PS5 console with a disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition - God of War Ragnarok bundle.

A Totaltech membership costs $200 per year. You’ll receive a bevy of exclusive perks that will complement your PlayStation 5 purchase, including free shipping on all purchases and a 60-day return and exchange window on most products. With an active Totaltech membership, you’ll also get up to 24 months of product protection on most purchases. This membership certainly isn’t cheap — Walmart+ will also get you access to PS5 drops for $13 a month — but it’s worth considering if you already buy a lot of tech from Best Buy.

The PS5 console with a disc drive costs $500 and the God of War Ragnarok digital bundle is $460, which saves you $10 if you were to purchase the Digital Edition console and the game separately. God of War Ragnarok is one of the best PS5 games available right now.

Participating in a Totaltech event doesn’t guarantee that you’ll get the item you want. After all, if you wait too long, then the PS5 will sell out. However, you can increase your chances by signing up for a Totaltech membership ahead of time before the event so that you can maximize your time to secure a console.

If you happen to miss out on the console, don’t worry! Best Buy will have more Totaltech events in the future so you have additional chances to get PS5 consoles and even Xbox Series systems. We’re always tracking the latest PS5 restock updates, so stay tuned for more.