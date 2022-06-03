Amazon just introduced a new tool to fight off bots and scalpers and give you a better chance to finally buy that PS5 or Xbox Series X you’ve been desperately clicking around for. The retailer is now letting shoppers request an invitation to purchase the highly in-demand PS5, with the Xbox Series X set to join the program in the next few days.

In order to participate, simply visit Amazon’s PS5 page and click the “Request Invitation” button. When the retailer’s next drop happens, you’ll get an email invitation that will be valid for 72 hours. Amazon notes that it “won’t be able to grant all requests,” so signing up doesn’t guarantee you’ll get an invite. However, it can’t hurt to take a second to join — especially since you don’t even need to be an Amazon Prime member to request an invite.

As of this writing, the “Request Invitation” system is only available for the standard $499 PlayStation 5, and not the cheaper $399 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition that lacks a disc drive. According to TechCrunch, you’ll be able to request an invite to buy the $499 Xbox Series X “in the next few days.”

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X remain difficult to find nearly two years after they first released in the fall of 2020, but restocks have been more frequent as of late. Walmart just had a big PS5 restock earlier this week, which was exclusive to those signed up to the company’s premium Walmart+ subscription. That’s been a trend as of late, as Amazon Prime and GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro members have also had early access to console drops.

If you’re tired of constantly refreshing your browser and still want a solid next-gen console, there’s always the Xbox Series S, which is almost always in stock and currently discounted to $279 on Amazon right now. It doesn’t have the 4K capabilities, disc drive or larger storage of its more expensive counterparts, but it still delivers great overall gaming performance and the same instant load times and handy Quick Resume functionality you’ll find on the Series X.

But for those still set on bringing home a PS5 or Xbox Series X, make sure to sign up for an invite on Amazon as soon as you can. And for more tips on giving yourself the best shot at buying these elusive consoles, be sure to check out our PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock guides.