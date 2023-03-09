Two years after it first released, the PlayStation 5 is still notoriously hard to secure, but right now you can score a coveted bundle for less. The latest console from Sony boasts supercharged hardware like an eight-core CPU, a custom GPU and a fast solid-state drive (SSD). That adds up to graphics at a full 4K resolution with support for up to 120 frames per second.

Bundle that with one of the most anticipated games of last year, God of War Ragnarök, and you’ve got a winning combination on your hands. Sporting a stunning presentation, absorbing storytelling and fresh ways to bring mythological beasts to their knees, God of War Ragnarök doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it still delivers an ambitious, superior sequel worth braving the Fimbulwinter for.

Regularly $560, get the God of War Ragnarök bundle for 10% off when you use code ZIPPIDY10 at checkout when you pay in installments at Newegg. This rare deal is certainly worth a browse for any gamer looking for a major upgrade.