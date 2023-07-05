Nomad is one of our favorite brands when it comes to accessories for your iPhone and Apple Watch. They may not be as well-known as some other brands, but time and time again, they continue to impress with high-quality cases, charging stands and some of the best Apple Watch bands. Their latest offering? A new sports-style band for the Apple Watch that’s perfect for summer. But there’s a catch: you’ll have to get your order in now, because it’s a very limited edition. Meet Nomad’s new Blaze Sport Band If you’re unfamiliar, the Nomad Sport Band for the Apple Watch is made of a FKM fluoroelastomer rubber that’s extremely flexible, breathable and secure thanks to a pill-shaped aluminum latch. It’s completely waterproof, too, and wicks away sweat better than Apple’s own silicone Sport band. I’ve been a fan of the Sport Band for quite some time. I use one every single day I strap my Apple Watch to my wrist, and I refuse to go to the gym without it. Once in a while, Nomad will introduce a new color option to the lineup, and the latest arrives just in time for the summer season: Blaze. The new Blaze finish is reminiscent of Nomad’s Ultra Orange Sport Band, except it’s a little more subtle and not as aggressively orange. There’s a yellow undertone to the entire look, which Nomad says is inspired by “coastal California hues.” It has a hazy sunset vibe which I really dig, and it’ll pair nicely with your summertime fit. Here it is compared to the Ultra Orange band, as well as a few other Sport Band variants I have on deck. I think it’s one of the nicest-looking out of the bunch, right next to Atlantic Blue and High Volta. Act fast — the Blaze Sport Band is a limited edition If you want to pick up a Blaze Sport Band for yourself, you’ll need to do so ASAP. Nomad says it’s a limited edition, and once it’s gone, it’s gone forever. (To be fair, in an email pitching the announcement, Nomad said: “Will it ever come back? Maybe, maybe not.” I’ve seen them re-release limited edition bands before, but you can never guess which ones they’ll restock.) The band is priced at $60 on the dot and is available in two sizes: 45mm / 49 mm and 40mm / 41mm. Notably, the color is only coming to the standard Sport Band and not the Sport Slim, which has a tapered design fit for thinner wrists. You can order the Blaze band starting today at Nomad’s website.