Another year, another Pokémon-inspired Nintendo Switch. The new Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition is officially on sale for $360, just in time for trainers to hit the virtual battlefield when its accompanying game hits stores in a few weeks. And if previous special-edition Switch consoles are any indication, it’ll likely go fast.

This new variant covers every inch of the Nintendo Switch OLED — from the dock to the Joy-Cons to the tablet itself — in eye-catching graphics inspired by the latest Pokémon game. The white dock is etched in striking illustrations featuring new Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon, while the back of the actual Switch unit features etchings of Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly, the adorable new partner Pokémon you’ll be able to select from at the start of the game.

Finally, the Joy-Con controllers themselves come in red and purple (or rather, Scarlet and Violet), and feature subtle engravings inspired by the Naraja and Uva academies you’ll encounter in your journeys.

Nintendo

It’s important to note that this special Switch does not include the Pokémon Scarlet or Violet games, which launch on Nov. 18 for $60 each or as part of a $120 double pack that includes both titles.

Related: The best Nintendo Switch games to play now

This particular Switch unit is a bit loud for my personal tastes, but it seems like a great fit for hardcore Pokémon fans — especially since it gets you the best version of the Nintendo Switch currently available. In our review last year, we praised the Nintendo Switch OLED for its larger, more vibrant display that really makes a difference during gameplay as well as its numerous quality-of-life improvements that include a better kickstand, more onboard storage and a built-in Ethernet port in the dock. If you’re getting your first Switch or upgrading from a Lite or launch model, you’ll find a lot to like here.

Nintendo

We expect the Switch OLED: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition to be a hot item this holiday season, so if you’re planning on getting one for yourself or the young trainer in your life, we’d recommend acting fast.