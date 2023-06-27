Smart lighting company Nanoleaf just wrapped a keynote presentation where we got a chance to see the Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror & Lightstrip Kit in action, got a look at the Ultra Black Shapes Hexagons, and previewed the Nanoleaf x Overwolf Gaming Integration for Nanoleaf’s suite of lighting products.

The Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror & Lightstrip Kit is available for preorder right now, with kits starting at $100 and shipments starting in mid-July. Nanoleaf’s Ultra Black Hexagons are up for pre-order as well, with kits starting at $220, or expansion packs starting at $70, with shipments starting at the end of July.

After the event wrapped, we had the chance to catch up with Nanoleaf CEO Gimmy Chu about the day’s announcements. Here’s a breakdown of what he had to say, as well as a breakdown of Nanoleaf’s latest wares.

Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror & Lightstrip Kit