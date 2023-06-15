It’s only been a couple of weeks since Motorola announced the new Razr and Razr+, the company’s newest foldable phones. And while Motorola first announced that it would begin taking pre-orders for the $1,000 Razr+ on June 16, it’s bumped things up a day early — you can pre-order the Razr+ now, with deliveries starting June 23.

Where to pre-order the Razr+