It’s only been a couple of weeks since Motorola announced the new Razr and Razr+, the company’s newest foldable phones. And while Motorola first announced that it would begin taking pre-orders for the $1,000 Razr+ on June 16, it’s bumped things up a day early — you can pre-order the Razr+ now, with deliveries starting June 23.
Where to pre-order the Razr+
The Razr+ improves on Motorola's flagship handset with the biggest front display we've ever seen in a foldable, letting you answer messages, browse the web and even take selfies while it's still folded up.