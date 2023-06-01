Motorola just announced not one but two new Razr flip phones, both with foldable displays that flip open just like your Dad’s original Razr — but with a twist.

It’s been a couple of years since Motorola released a Razr in the US. During that time, the company went back to the drawing board and collected lessons learned, and out of that brief hiatus are two flip phones: the $999 Razr+ and the Razr, the latter of which lacks a release date or price.

You can preorder the Razr+ starting June 16 from Motorola.com and through select carriers. In-store availability will kick off on June 23. All major US carriers will offer the Razr+, with the exception of Verizon. If you want to use it on Verizon, you’ll need to buy the unlocked version directly from Motorola.

Let’s unpack the Razr+ first since it’s the phone we know the most about.

Motorola Razr+ supersizes the front display

Jason Cipriani/CNN

At first glance, the Razr+ looks a lot like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4. It’s a foldable phone that flips open to reveal a large display on the inside. But the key differentiator between the Razr+ and the Flip 4 is immediately noticeable once you wake the front screen of the phone.

Almost the entire front of the Razr’s housing (when folded) is covered in a display. To be exact, the front display measures 3.6 inches. It’s a pOLED display, with a 144Hz refresh rate and has HDR10+ and 10-bit support. What does all of that mean? Motorola didn’t just put a basic display on the front of the phone and call it a day. Those stats would be impressive for the main display of any flagship smartphone. In comparison, the front display on the Z Flip 4 is a very crammed 1.9-inches.

With all of that screen real estate, you can do pretty much anything you would do on the internal display. That means, playing games, using apps — I tested TikTok, Google Maps and Chrome, all of which worked, but were a little cramped — and even using it as a viewfinder for the camera app. In addition to accessing all of your phone’s apps, there are predesigned phone panels for select apps and third-party vendors who’ve worked with Motorola that allow you to do things like control your Spotify music, check your calendar or view the weather.

Jason Cipriani/CNN

When the Razr+ is folded, it measures a total of 15.1mm thick. The hinge provides a gapless design, meaning you can’t see through the phone when it’s closed; something that’s not possible on any of Samsung’s Galaxy Flip phones.

If you start using an app on the front screen and then open the phone, Motorola’s App Continuity feature will automatically transfer the app’s state to the inner screen. But new to the Razr+ is a button that shows up on the front display when you close the phone, asking if you want to continue using the app on the external screen. It’s an optional feature that you can control on a per-app basis and one that feels very well thought out. I can see using Google Maps on the internal display to start navigation, and then close the phone and tap the button to launch Maps and continue with your directions.

The Razr+ has a total of three cameras. There are two on the front of the phone that, when opened, become your rear-facing cameras. There’s a 12-megapixel main camera with OIS, and a 13-megapixel wide-angle and macro camera with a 108-degree field of view.

The third camera, a 32-megapixel shooter, is located at the top of the Internal display, just like a traditional selfie camera.

Jason Cipriani/CNN

For Razr fanatics, you’ll notice the Razr Chin that’s been a staple of the Razr’s design since it originally launched is gone. Motorola got rid of it in order to increase the size of the front display, and it also allows things to be nearly borderless.

Speaking of the internal screen, it’s a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display with HDR10+, a very smooth 165Hz refresh rate, and 1,400 nits peak brightness. My favorite part about the display, though? The crease in the middle of the screen isn’t all that noticeable. At least not as much as the Flip 4’s crease.

Powering the Razr+ is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. It also has an NFC chip for wireless payments.

There’s a 3,800mAh battery inside, that can be topped off using 30W charging. And it can even accept wireless charging but at a head-scratching low speed of just 5W.

Jason Cipriani/CNN

There are three color options for the Razr+. Infinite black and glacier blue will be available everywhere. However, the Viva Magenta color option will be a T-Mobile exclusive or available through Motorola.com. The Viva magenta model forgoes a matte glass back like the other two options, replacing it instead with a matching vegan leather back.

Motorola is promising three years of major OS upgrades to the Razr+, with 4 years of bi-monthly security updates. The Razr+ and Razr are both IP52 certified, meaning they’re protected from limited dust and light spraying water.

After using the Razr+ for about an hour, the thing that stuck out was that the large front display feels like something you’d want to do things like reply to messages or check email on. But really, it’s going to be best used for digesting medium-size amounts of information and, at times, interacting with it. Think of it as a bigger version of how most people interact with a smartwatch. Glanceable, but actionable.

Preorders for the Razr+ kick off in two weeks on June 16. There’s only one model, priced at $999 from Motorola.com. Select carriers will take part in the preorder, but we’re waiting to hear which ones. In-store availability will start a week later on June 23.

A more affordable Razr

Jason Cipriani/CNN

In the coming months, Motorola will release the more affordable Razr. It uses the same chassis as the Razr+, but lacks some of the higher-end features that the Razr+ has in order to hit the lower price point.

The main difference is the external display shrinks down to a 1.5-inch pOLED display, similar to the previous Razr foldables and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Another key difference is instead of matte glass on the outside of the phone, all three color options are covered in vegan leather. It’ll launch in sage green, vanilla cream and summer lilac.

The internal display is the same 6.9-inch screen, with a slightly slower 144Hz refresh rate.

One benefit to using a smaller external screen is that it frees up space to increase the battery size. The Razr’s battery is bumped up to 4,200mAh, from 3,300mAh on the Razr+, and will turbo charge at 30W, and wirelessly charge at 5W.

It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, and will come with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage.

Jason Cipriani/CNN

For cameras, you’re getting two rear-facing cameras. There’s a 64-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide/macro camera. The selfie camera comes in at 32-megapixels.

One noticeable difference I found while using the Razr for a few minutes was that it feels heavier than the Razr+, which is directly related to the increased battery size. It didn’t feel too heavy, but there was a notable difference that’s worth mentioning. I’m really curious how the vegan leather exterior is going to hold up over time. It’s sure to change in color as it gets a patina and the occasional light scratch that leather is prone to get.

Once we have more details to share about pricing and timing of the Razr launching in the US, we’ll be sure to share them with you.