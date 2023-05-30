In early May, Motorola announced a trio of new phones in the form of the Motorola Edge+, Moto G Stylus and Moto G 5G. And now, just a couple of days before Motorola is expected to announce a new foldable Razr or two, Motorola’s unveiling the Moto G Stylus 5G — a slightly more expensive and more capable version of the Moto G Stylus announced just a few weeks ago.

The Moto G Stylus 5G will be available starting June 2 from Cricket Wireless, or you can wait until June 16 to pick up the unlocked version of the Moto G Stylus 5G from Amazon, Motorola and Best Buy for $400. That’s a $100 price drop from last year’s Moto G Stylus 5G.

The Moto G Stylus 5G comes equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, 4GB 6GB of memory and 128GB or 256GB of storage which is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.

All of that powers the Moto G Stylus 5G’s Android 13 operating system, running on a 6.6-inch display with a max refresh rate of 120Hz that should lead to smooth scrolling and gaming. The 5,000 mAh battery should provide a full day of use, if not more, on a single charge.

Jason Cipriani/CNN

Like the non-5G version of the Moto G Stylus, the 5G variant includes a stylus that’s kept in the phone’s housing. When you remove it, a series of commands and options are made available for routine tasks like taking a screenshot or jotting down some notes.

As for the camera setup of the Moto G Stylus 5G, you’re looking at two rear-facing cameras. There’s a 50-megapixel rear main camera, and an 8-megapixel rear camera capable of taking macro and ultra-wide shots. The front-facing selfie camera comes in at 16 megapixels.

Not to be forgotten, the Moto G Stylus 5G keeps the 3.5mm headphone jack for those who aren’t quite ready to go completely wireless.

I had a chance to check out the Moto G Stylus 5G in person at Motorola’s Chicago campus in April. Besides the color differences, it was hard to tell it apart from the $200 Moto G Stylus that launched in early May. Both phones felt comfortable to hold and have nearly the same size body and display. Even the camera arrangement is pretty much identical. The Moto G Stylus 5G comes in cosmic black or rose champagne.

Deciding between the Moto G Stylus and the Moto G Stylus 5G comes down to whether or not you want 5G connectivity and better performance. At least, based on the processor and overall spec sheet, the Moto G Stylus 5G should offer better performance across the board.

The Moto G Stylus 5G will be available from Cricket Wireless starting June 2, and it will eventually make it to more wireless carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Google Fi Wireless, UScellular, Consumer Cellular, Optimum Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, Boost Infinite and Boost Mobile.

Or if you’d rather buy an unlocked version of the Moto G Stylus 5G to use with your carrier of choice, you can pick it up from Amazon, Motorola and Best Buy starting June 16 for $400.