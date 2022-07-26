Tech products typically get cheaper the longer they stay on shelves. So it’s a bit perplexing to see that the Meta Quest 2 — our favorite virtual reality headset — is getting a whopping $100 price increase nearly two years after it first launched. Yes, you read that right.

According to a blog post, the Meta Quest 2 will cost $399 for the 128GB model and $499 for the 256GB model (a $100 bump for both) starting in August. Meta attributes the price increase to rising production costs, and says that “by adjusting the price of the Quest 2, we can continue to grow our investment in groundbreaking research and product development that pushes the VR industry to new heights.”

To slightly soften the blow of this price increase, Meta will start throwing in a free digital copy of Beat Saber — one of the best Quest 2 games and an absolute must-have — once the new prices go into effect. But Beat Saber only costs $30 on the Oculus store, so it’s not exactly offsetting the extra cost. You can also expect the price of Quest 2 accessories and refurbished models to go up.

Fortunately, you still have a bit of time to get this excellent headset at its original price. As of this writing, Amazon, GameStop and B&H Photo all have the Quest 2 at its standard pricing of $299 for a 128GB model and $399 for 256GB. These prices will likely go up as soon as August 1st hits — if the listings even stay up that long — so we’d recommend acting fast if you’ve been thinking about securing a Quest 2 of your own.

In our Meta Quest 2 review, we praised the headset’s fully standalone design that anyone can pick up and play as well as its fantastic library of immersive games and excellent fitness experiences. The price bump is a bummer, but even at $399, we’d still say it’s the VR headset to buy. That cost is still lower than competitors like the HP Reverb G2, which typically goes for a little more than $500 and requires a decently powerful gaming PC to operate. Meta’s headset can also play higher-end PC virtual reality games via the Oculus Link cable, and has seen substantial updates over the past two years that have improved its performance and user interface.

That said, you still shouldn’t pay more than you need to for this great VR headset. If the Quest 2 has been on your list, now’s the time to pull the trigger.