Apple just took the wraps off its 15-inch MacBook Air, which takes our favorite laptop out there and simply blows it up to a bigger size for better multitasking and movie binging. But while choosing between the 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air might sound as simple as deciding how big of a display you want and how much you want to spend, there are a few other subtle differences between the two worth keeping in mind before you buy.

Fortunately, we’ve spent extensive time with the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 — and got an early hands-on look with the 15-inch model — and are here to make that decision easy for you.

MacBook Air 15-inch vs. 13-inch at a glance

Quick comparison

MacBook Air 15-inch MacBook Air 13-inch Processor Apple M2 Apple M2 Memory 8GB / 16GB / 24GB 8GB / 16GB / 24GB Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB SSD 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB SSD Display 15.3-inch, 2880 x 1864 Liquid Retina Display 13.6 inch, 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina display Camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera Speakers Six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio support Four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio support Ports Thunderbolt 4 USB-C (2), MagSafe charging port, headphone jack Thunderbolt 4 USB-C (2), MagSafe charging port, headphone jack Battery life (rated) Up to 18 hours Up to 18 hours Size and weight 13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches, 3.3 pounds 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches, 2.7 pounds Colors Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, Silver Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, Silver

You should get the 15-inch MacBook Air if…

You want a big-screen laptop that isn’t bulky

Mike Andronico/CNN

It may sound obvious, but the 15-inch MacBook Air gets you a notably bigger screen than its 13-inch counterpart. At 15.3 inches versus 13.6 inches, the new MacBook Air’s display has roughly 11% more visual real estate than its smaller sibling, which should make it more ideal for multitasking between apps, playing visually rich Mac Games or getting lost in your favorite Netflix series.

Fortunately, this bigger screen doesn’t come at the cost of much extra bulk. The 15-inch Air is almost exactly as thin as the 13-inch model (we’re talking a tiny fraction of an inch difference), and at 3.3 pounds versus 2.7-inch pounds for the smaller model, it won’t weigh your bag down much more than last year’s Air.

You want the best speakers (and charging brick) on a MacBook Air

While the 15-inch MacBook Air is pretty much last year’s model blown up to a bigger size, there are a few subtle advantages it has over the 13-incher. For starters, it has a total of six speakers compared to the 13-inch’s four, which should add some extra oomph when you’re watching movies or listening back to a GarageBand project.

It also comes standard with Apple’s 35W dual-port power adapter, which features two USB-C ports so that you can juice up your laptop and phone at the same time. If you want this perk on the 13-inch model, you’ll have to spend an extra $20 for the upgrade. Of course, you’ll be paying at least $200 more for the 15-inch Air compared to the 13-inch version, but it’s nice to know you’re getting more than just a larger screen for your cash.

You should get the 13-inch MacBook Air if…

You want the best MacBook for the money

Mike Andronico/CNN

We’ve considered the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 the best MacBook for the money ever since we first got our hands on it last year, and that’s especially true now that the notebook’s price has been permanently dropped down to a starting $1,099.

For just over a grand, you’re getting virtually all the same specs and features as the 15-inch model, including the Apple M2 chip for best-in-class laptop performance, a handy snap-on MagSafe charger, a crisp 1080p webcam, up to 18 hours of battery life and a superb Magic Keyboard. The older $999 MacBook Air M1 frequently drops down to $800 these days, but if you can spend a little more, you won’t find a better value than the M2 Air for $1,099.

You want the most portable MacBook

As sleek as the 15-inch MacBook Air is for its size, it’s still a 15-inch laptop. If maximum portability is your priority — whether you’re low on desk space or travel with a small bag — the 13-inch model is obviously your best bet.

Bottom line

The M2 MacBook Air is the best laptop you can buy, no matter which size you go for. Get the 15-inch for its bigger screen and louder speakers, or grab the 13-inch if you want to save space and money. There’s no wrong option.