Whether you’re already a fan of Apple’s Mac Mini or want to know more about the miniaturized desktop that connects to your keyboard, monitor and mouse, you’ll want to check out Apple’s new models, which come supercharged with the company’s latest M2 chip.

The 2023 Mac Mini with M2 and M2 Pro, announced today, offers more connectivity and higher-performance workflows for an even lower price than its 2020 counterpart. Here’s everything you need to know before you place an order.

2023 Mac Mini price and where to preorder

The new M2-powered Mac Mini desktop promises up to a 50% performance boost as well as improved connectivity.

The 2023 Mac Mini with M2 and M2 Pro are available for preorder now and will hit stores on Jan. 24. The Mac Mini with M2 starts at $599 ($100 less than the previous version), and the Mac Mini with M2 Pro starts at $1,299.

Not only are you getting the more powerful updated chip but advanced connectivity as well, with support for up to three displays. As an added bonus, the Mac Mini M2 Pro comes with support for one 8K display, which is a first for any Mac product.

More performance and speed in the tiny Mac Mini body

The Mac Mini has always been a great way to bring Apple’s powerful computing prowess to your desktop for less. And with the 2023 Mac Mini products, which include the newest M2 and M2 Pro chips, you’ll now have access to a faster next-generation CPU and GPU, higher memory bandwidth and even better performance.

The Mac Mini with M2 chip comes with an 8-core CPU, along with a 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB of memory and 100GB/s of bandwidth. This makes tasks like image editing in Photoshop and video editing in Final cut up to 50% quicker, which is quite an upgrade from the Mac Mini with M1.

The Mac Mini M2 Pro goes a step further, offering double what you’ll get on the Mac Mini M2. This includes its 12-core CPU, along with up to a 19-core GPU. Plus, the M2 Pro has 200GB/s of memory bandwidth and supports up to 32GB of memory. So, not only does it make video playback even speedier than the M2, it also allows musicians to produce tunes with more plug-ins and effects, and photographers to quickly edit even the largest photos.

It’s nice to know that even in this smallest of form factors, the 2023 Mac Mini M2 and M2 Pro come with more ports than the 2020 Mac Mini M1. The M2 offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports with support for up to two displays, while the M2 Pro model has four Thunderbolt 4 ports and support for up to three displays.

And, in a first for any Mac, the M2 Pro model can also support one 8K display. Both models have the more traditional connectivity, with two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a Gigabit Ethernet port with a 10GB option and a headphone jack. Both the M2 and M2 Pro Mac Mini support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The takeaway

We have always appreciated the Mac Mini for its smaller footprint and the flexibility it offers you to create your own desktop setup. And now, with an even lower price of $599, you have room to splurge on Apple’s top-notch 27-inch Studio Display as well as accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse.

Not only do the 2023 Mac Mini M2 and M2 Pro versions offer more powerful experiences and double the speed for quicker workflows and media manipulation, but both come with even more connections, including extra Thunderbolt 4 ports and the first and only support for an 8K display on any Mac. They’re looking like an especially great upgrade for folks who own an older, Intel-powered Mac Mini, but even those coming from an M1-powered model should see some serious improvements. And while the M2 Pro model isn’t cheap at $1,299, it’s looking like a good middle ground for those who want a compact, powerful desktop but don’t want to splurge on the pricier Mac Studio.

We’ll be putting the newest Mac Mini products through their paces soon, but considering you’ll be getting more for less, we’d consider watching this space.