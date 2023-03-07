Spring is almost here, and like clockwork, so is a fresh iPhone color. Apple is launching a new yellow option for its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding yet another bright hue to what’s long been our pick for the best smartphone.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Available soon in yellow Apple Starting on March 10, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in a new yellow color option. From $799 at Apple

You can preorder the yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus starting March 10, with general availability starting on March 14. This new color joins the existing blue, purple, midnight, starlight and (Product) Red options, giving you six total options to choose from. However, It doesn’t look like the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro is getting any new colors this spring, so if you really like the color yellow, you’ll have to stick with the base iPhone 14.

Apple’s made a tradition of launching new iPhone colors every spring, with the iPhone 12 getting a purple option in 2021 and the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro getting various shades of green last year. It’s unclear why the iPhone 14 Pro didn’t get any love for this spring refresh, though Apple’s highest-end phone has suffered from general supply constraints.

Apple

New color aside, this is the same exact iPhone 14 that launched last fall — and that’s not a bad thing. In our iPhone 14 review, we loved the phone’s excellent camera (which especially excels for video and low-light photography), long battery life and zippy performance. You also get the same promising safety features as the higher-end Pro models, including Crash Detection that can automatically get you help in the event of a car accident and an Emergency SOS texting feature that lets you contact emergency services without a cell signal.

The iPhone 14 Plus is essentially the same phone as the iPhone 14, but with a larger 6.7-inch display and slightly longer rated battery life. If you’re due for an upgrade, the latest iPhones are our go-to option for most people — and if you especially love the color yellow, now’s the time to grab one.