Apple just opened signups for the iOS 17 public beta program, giving millions of iPhone owners a chance to get an early preview of the next major software coming this fall. But is it worth the download? iOS 17 has several new features; some big, some little. There are several improvements to the Phone app, and FaceTime is getting a fancy new Reactions feature that should be fun. Then there are things like improved autocorrect, a new way to create and use stickers, and a StandBy feature that’s definitely not (wink wink) Apple using iPhone owners to test its smart display future. I’ve been using iOS 17 since the moment it was released to developers in early June, and while it’s still early in the beta cycle, there are some features that clearly stand out right now. Improvements to the Phone app When Apple announced iOS 17, the company spent a lot of time talking about improvements that are coming to the Phone app. There’s a new Contact Posters feature that allows you to effectively create your own caller ID for other iPhone users. Once you’ve created your own poster, when you call another iPhone user, your photo will take up the entirety of their incoming call screen, along with your name. Creating your own poster feels very familiar if you’ve created your own wallpaper in iOS 16. To create a poster, go to the Contacts app and view your contact card (it should be at the top of the list). From there, you’ll select Contact Photo & Poster, where you can then enter your name, and edit your photo. You’ll get a preview of what your poster will look like when you call someone, and also a preview of what it looks like as your profile picture. You’ll be given the choice to pick from different pictures in your Photos library, use emoji, Memoji or just use your initials. You can edit the font used for your name and the filter applied to the picture. It’s fun if nothing else. And it’s a guaranteed way to show a bit of your personality. One feature I’ve already found useful, and I’m sure many others will as well once it’s widely available, is Live Voicemail. That means the next time you send a random number to voicemail, you can watch a live transcription of the message they’re leaving, and if you realize it’s someone you need to talk to, you can pick up and immediately begin talking to them. I routinely ignore random numbers, only to listen to the voicemail a couple of minutes later and realize it was someone I needed to talk to. This is a definite win. While it’s easy to dismiss the new features because they’re for the phone app, I’m not mad at the improvements. The Contact Poster stuff is a little gimmicky right now, but I begin to see posters from my friends and family members show up on my phone when they call, it’ll bring a smile to my face. And Live Voicemail is a huge improvement to the current voicemail setup. StandBy is a sign of things to come Apple is possibly giving us a glimpse into the future of an Apple-branded smart display with a new iPhone feature called StandBy. To use it, you’ll need a MagSafe charging pad or, ideally, a MagSafe charging stand — such as this Belkin BoostCharge model we really like. Once you place your phone on the pad and turn it sideways into landscape orientation, StandBy mode turns on, showing you one of three different display modes that are currently available. There’s the standard clock that shows you the time and any pending alarms. Next there’s a photos view that shows pictures from your photos library, and finally, there’s an option to show widgets. Right now, the list of available widgets is mostly made up of Apple’s own apps, such as calendar, stocks, weather, and reminders. However, I have a couple of TestFlight builds of third-party apps that have already added support for StandBy mode. As we get closer to the full launch of iOS 17 and app developers can release their updates into the App Store, we’ll surely see a lot more widgets. After StandBy mode is triggered, your iPhone’s screen will stay on for about 15 seconds, then it turns off. At least that’s the experience on an iPhone 13 Pro Max. I’d imagine that an iPhone 14 Pro model and its always-on display makes StandBy much more useful, with the display staying on at a very low brightness. Right now, I have to either touch the iPhone’s display or tap the table in order to jostle the iPhone enough — similar to how you wake an Apple Watch while it’s charging — to wake the screen. Having glanceable information on a large display is super appealing; it’s why Amazon and Google continue to sell smart displays, and people continue to buy them. Apple is quite possibly working on a display of its own, and this is an early test of user reaction, but I sure wish I could just bypass buying an iPhone 14 Pro to fully take advantage of StandBy and just buy a HomePod Smart Display. FaceTime upgrades aplenty FaceTime is getting its fair share of improvements, as well. That includes a new Reactions feature that lets you use gestures to trigger animated images on your screen. It’s the same Reactions feature the Mac is getting with MacOS Sonoma. A thumbs-up shows a blue thumbs-up bubble, a thumbs-down shows a thumbs-down bubble. The gestures are fun and a cute way of showing various emotions while on a call. Although I’ll admit, I’ll feel a little awkward the first time I make a heart shape with my hands and hearts begin to float all around me. But I think there are two FaceTime features that will get a lot more use in the near future — the ability to leave FaceTime messages and the addition of FaceTime calls to Apple TV. Currently, when you call someone via FaceTime and they don’t answer, there’s a random alert on your end that they aren’t available and you have to move on with your day. As of iOS 17, when someone doesn’t answer, you can leave a video or audio message. It’s like a voicemail, but with video. In tandem with the TVOS 17 update for Apple TV, you can use your iPhone (or iPad) along with the new Apple TV FaceTime app to place and receive calls on your TV. I tested a couple of short calls using my iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Apple TV FaceTime app, and it works really well. You just need to figure out how to prop up your iPhone so the camera is facing you, but once you’ve got that figured out, talking to someone on your TV feels natural. It’s going to be especially helpful for those who call home when traveling and they want to see and talk to their entire family. iOS 17 has several quality-of-life improvements Do you own any of Apple’s AirTags, the small trackers you can attach to your keys, pets or leave in luggage to locate lost items? Do you have family members who often complain about getting alerts that an AirTag you own is following them? Starting with iOS 17, you’ll be able to share AirTags with anyone, forgoing any stalking alerts or prompts. It’s a huge improvement to the current system that alerts anyone whose account isn’t linked to the AirTag of said device, making it appear as if someone is possibly tracking them when they know good and well that the AirTag is on the keyring of their partner’s vehicle. Like the Mac and iPad, the iPhone is gaining interactive widgets that allow you to take an action directly on the iPhone’s home screen via a widget, instead of having to first open the app before you could do something like mark a task as completed or even change the song. There are also several improvements coming to AirDrop, including the ability to share your contact information just by tapping your iPhone to another iPhone — a feature Android users have had for years, and rightfully so have made phone of iPhone users for lacking. In addition to the new NameDrop feature, you’ll also be able to send someone a picture, video, links or a document by bringing the top of your iPhones near each other. And should you walk away from each other before the item you’re sharing has fully transferred, iOS 17 will continue to AirDrop it using Apple’s servers. Autocorrect got a massive overhaul across all of Apple’s devices, as well. It’ll predict more than the word you’re currently tapping out, trying to finish your sentences like your best friend. Stickers are about to have a moment when iOS 17 is released. Instead of using stickers in the Messages app that are included by a third-party app, you can create a sticker using any emoji, your own images and even GIFs. I haven’t shown my daughter the new Stickers feature yet because I know she’ll immediately ask me to install the public beta on her iPhone, and I’m just not ready for the sticker overload that’ll bring. There’s also offline Apple Maps, a forthcoming Journal app, the ability to use SharePlay in the car so passengers can control what they’re listening to. There are a lot of small features coming to the iPhone that feel more like quality-of-life improvements for Apple’s software offering on its smartphone than they do groundbreaking features. And there’s nothing wrong with that. Bottom line It’s not time for just anyone to jump on the upgrade bandwagon yet. I strongly recommend you wait to join the public beta program until closer to iOS 17 is officially released, typically near the middle of September. There are just too many potential bugs and battery life issues that make it not worth installing before then. That said, once it is released, it looks like iOS 17 is going to continue improving upon the overall iPhone experience. It may not feature as many headlining features as updates before it, but there’s nothing with small refinements — sometimes those have the biggest impact on the overall user experience.