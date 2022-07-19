It just wouldn’t be August without yet another slew of new Samsung devices. The company’s annual Unpacked event is returning on August 10, when we should see the reveal of some exciting new smartphones, earbuds and watches. And if you’re especially eager to see what Samsung has in store next month, you can put in a commitment-free reservation now — and score some Samsung credit while you’re at it.

From now through August 10, you can take advantage of the following offers. Note that this isn’t a pre-order, you’ll simply be providing your name and email address, and then be given first dibs to actually purchase the new products once they become available next month. You will, however, have to actually put a pre-order in to redeem your credit. You can reserve on both Samsung’s website as well as through the Shop Samsung app.

$200 credit towards Galaxy phone, watch and buds bundle

$150 credit towards Galaxy phone and watch bundle

$130 credit towards Galaxy phone and buds bundle

$80 credit towards Galaxy watch and buds bundle

$100 credit to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve a Galaxy phone

$50 credit to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve a Galaxy watch

$30 credit to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve Galaxy buds

So, what could these new products be? Samsung just launched the excellent Galaxy S22 series earlier this year — and officially discontinued the Galaxy Note line in the process — so our best guess is a new foldable phone. In fact, the Galaxy Unpacked event invite all but confirms it.

The company launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (a phone that can fold out into a tablet) and Galaxy Z Flip 3 (a compact flip phone), both of which made foldable phones a more reasonable investment thanks to their smart designs and relatively attainable prices. These phones have plenty of room for improvement — the software experience could be better on both, and the Z Fold 3 in particular is still on the expensive side — so we’d be eager to see an even more refined Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 or something new entirely.

Samsung already has an overwhelming amount of Galaxy Buds in its audio lineup, but some of its older models are due for a refresh. The infamously bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live are almost two years old now, and it’s possible that Samsung could be cooking up a new, possibly wilder-looking set of buds to round out the more affordable end of things. The Galaxy Buds Pro (one of our best wireless earbuds picks) are also getting a bit long in the tooth, and we could see Samsung unveil a new premium model to take on recent rivals like the Sony LinkBuds S and Beats Fit Pro.

The Galaxy Watch 4 earned our best Android smartwatch spot last year, offering a much-improved Wear OS experience and some great fitness tracking capabilities. We did find some aspects of the Watch 4’s software to be a bit lacking, so here’s hoping some kinks get ironed out by the time a Galaxy Watch 5 arrives.

We’ll know what’s coming for sure when Galaxy Unpacked kicks off on August 10 at 9am ET on Samsung’s website. As always, we’ll be covering all the big product announcements from the show as they happen, and will be putting all of Samsung’s new products through their paces as soon as we get our hands on them.