Google and Amazon devices haven’t always played nice with each other, but it looks like that’s changing. Google recently announced a new Alexa Skill that brings the search giant’s Nest cameras to Amazon’s Echo Show and Fire TV line of devices.

That means you can ask Amazon Alexa to bring up your Nest Doorbell’s video feed to see who is at your door or ask to see your living room camera to make sure the dog isn’t sleeping on the couch. Again.

The skill just launched, but Google already has plans to add announcement support to Amazon’s products so that Alexa can inform you when a camera detects a person, for example.

You’ll need to have the newest Google Nest Cam (indoor), Nest Cam (indoor or outdoor, battery), Nest Cam with Floodlight or Nest Doorbell, and an Echo Show, Fire TV or Fire HD tablet to use the new features.

Below I’ll walk you through the process of adding the Nest Cam skill to your Alexa account, detail what you can do once it’s set up and provide some product recommendations.

How to connect Alexa to your Nest cameras

If you’ve ever set up an Alexa Skill for any of your Echo or Fire TV devices, then you’re already well-versed in the process of connecting Alexa to your Nest camera.

Jason Cipriani/CNN Underscored

You’ll want to make sure you have the Alexa app installed and set up on your phone, then follow these steps:

Open the Alexa app and tap on the More button at the bottom of the screen.

Select Skills & Games from the list.

Tap the search icon, then type Nest .

The first result should be Google Nest ; select it.

Select Enable to Use on the next screen.

The rest of the process requires you to sign into the same Google account that is linked to your cameras, and then grant Amazon and Alexa permission to access, view and control your cameras.

Once you’ve granted access to the cameras you want and finish the authorization step, the Alexa app will look for new devices on your network and then present you with a list of what it found. Tap on the camera you want to set up by assigning it to a room, and then, finally, select which Echo or Fire TV device you want to test out the camera on. Alexa will then walk you through the various voice commands you can use to view your camera.

Jason Cipriani/CNN Underscored

The commands will be a variation of “Alexa, view my living room camera,” with the last part changing based on what you named your camera.

The best Google Nest Cameras

Nest Cam (Wired): The best for indoor security

$99.99 at Best Buy

Jason Cipriani/CNN

Google’s wired Nest Cam is designed for indoor use to help you keep tabs on your kids or pets when you’re away from home. You’ll get alerts whenever the camera detects motion, people, vehicles or animals along with three hours of 1080p video event history.

Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor): The best camera for anywhere

$179.99 at Best Buy

Jason Cipriani/CNN

The Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor) can be used as a completely wireless camera thanks to its battery-powered design. You’ll need to buy the power cable separately if you want to use it in a wired fashion. You’ll get alerts whenever the camera detects motion, people, vehicles, or animals along with three hours of 1080p video event history.

Nest Doorbell: The Best Google-powered doorbell

$179.99 at Best Buy

Jason Cirpaini/CNN

Our pick for best wireless video doorbell, Google’s Nest Doorbell runs off of a battery, has a 960 x 1280 video resolution and can see up to 10 feet using night vision. Like the rest of Google’s Nest Cams, you’ll get free motion, pet, vehicle and person detection and alerts with the Nest Doorbell.

The best Amazon Echo and Fire TV devices

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: The best 4K option

$54.99 at Amazon

Jason Cipriani/CNN

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max brings 4K quality content to your television, with direct integration with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant and smart home platform. Not only can you view your Nest Cams on your TV through a Fire TV Stick 4K, but you’ll be able to control your lights and other smart home devices from the comfort of your couch.

Fire TV Stick: The most affordable Fire TV

$39.99 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick streams your favorite movies and TV shows in respectable 1080p HD quality. It comes with a remote that boasts direct access to Alexa, making it easy to pull up your Nest Cam feed or ask for weather reports.

Amazon Echo Show 8: The best all-around smart display

$129.99 at Amazon

Jacob Krol/CNN

The Amazon Echo Show 8’s generous 8-inch display size, high-quality speakers and reasonable price make it our pick for the best smart display. You’ll have a clear view of your cameras on the Echo Show 8’s screen.

Amazon Echo Show 15: The best family organizer

$249.99 at Amazon

Jacob Krol/CNN

If you want something with a larger display that you can use as a small TV, a family organizer and a way to manage and control your smart home devices — the Show 15 is exactly that. It even has a fancy facial recognition feature that can change some of the information being shown on the screen based on who’s in front of it.