GoPro’s action cameras are designed, built and marketed as cameras you take into tough and rugged situations without fear of an accidental drop or bang breaking them. But have you ever wondered just how far you can push a GoPro before it does break? I sure have, so when GoPro offered to send me a few of its GoPro Hero 11 Black cameras, with the sole purpose of destroying them, or at least trying to, I jumped at the chance. Over the last couple of months, I’ve completely destroyed four different GoPro Hero 11 Black cameras and have had a ton of fun doing so. It’s assignments like this where I really love my job. Here are all the ways I put a GoPro’s durability to the test, along with the end results. Drop a GoPro on grass from a drone I’ve always wondered how well the payload droppers work on a drone, and I figured there was no better way to find out than to drop a GoPro from different heights onto a big grass field. I used a DJI Mavic Air 2S and this payload accessory that’s activated when you turn the spotlight on and off on the drone. I went to the local park, made sure no one was around and dropped a GoPro from 10, 50, 100 and 200 feet. Somehow the 50-foot drop didn’t get recorded on any devices, but it had the same results as the rest of the drops on grass: The GoPro Hero 11 Black survived with barely a scratch. Wild. Result: The GoPro survived! Drop a GoPro on asphalt from a drone I wasn’t sure what would happen when dropping a GoPro on grass, especially from 200 feet, but I was confident that dropping it onto asphalt would result in a busted-up camera. Using the same payload accessory and drone, I dropped the Hero 11 Black from 10, 20, 50 and 100 feet. The 10-foot drop resulted in some scratches, but nothing major. The 20-foot drop was more of the same, but the jostle from the impact, plus the fact that the camera landed on the record button, meant that the drop itself wasn’t captured on the GoPro. The 50-foot drop was all it took for the GoPro to break. Again, the jostle caused the GoPro not to save the last few seconds of what it was recording, which happened to be the drop itself. Result: a busted GoPro Related: GoPro Hero 11 Black vs. DJI Osmo Action 3: Which camera should you buy? Run over a GoPro with a car Running over a GoPro with a car seemed like a natural test, so I placed a Hero 11 Black behind the rear wheel of my Tesla Model 3, opened the Tesla app and used the Summon feature to back up the car. In the video you’ll see a shot from a GoPro facing my rear wheel, and then it switches to a side view. The GoPro didn’t save a recording of actually getting run over. But at the end of the clip, you see a recording with a GoPro facing straight up; after running it over with the front wheel, the GoPro started recording again. As you can see, the GoPro did not survive. Result: a busted GoPro Put the GoPro in the middle of a stampede My wife grew up on a ranch around livestock and all that fun stuff. On one visit to my in-law’s ranch, I had the opportunity to place a GoPro directly in a path where over 100 head of cattle would have to run through a gate. I honestly expected the GoPro’s screen and lens cover to be busted on this one, but I was wrong. There was a minor blemish on the housing, and I got some really cool footage. Result: The GoPro survived! Play baseball with a GoPro Baseball is a huge part of my life during the spring and summer, so naturally, my two sons and I had to test how well a GoPro could withstand being hit by baseballs we threw at it anywhere from 40 feet to just a few feet away. Oh, and I’d never have forgiven myself if I didn’t do some batting practice with it. In the video, you’ll see that we hit the camera with thrown baseballs about half a dozen times. I’m not convinced that the baseballs themselves did any damage to the camera, but instead, it was the camera landing on the rocks behind it that cracked and broke the display. You’ll also notice that this video has zero footage from the GoPro itself. That’s because at some point during all of this, the microSD card was damaged and I wasn’t able to salvage any footage. Result: a busted GoPro Can a GoPro survive a thunderstorm? One afternoon as I started to receive severe thunderstorm warning alerts on my phone and watched the clouds move in, I grabbed a GoPro, started recording a timelapse and put it in my yard. The camera survived the storm that included small hail, but I think the coolest part about this test was the footage of the clouds dancing. It’s mesmerizing to watch. Result: The GoPro survived! Freeze a GoPro for 24 hours I found a small container, filled it with water, dropped the GoPro into it, put the lid on and put the container in our freezer. It recorded a timelapse until the battery ran out, but it’s pitch black, so I don’t have any footage for this one. I do, however, have a few pictures to share. It took a few hours for the ice to melt enough for me to get the camera out, but once I freed it from the ice, it powered on and worked without issue. Result: The GoPro survived! Keep a GoPro in a pool for two weeks GoPros are waterproof. They’re certified to be submerged at depths up to 33 feet, but what GoPro doesn’t say is how long the camera can stay underwater. I didn’t have access to a body of water that deep, so instead I threw a Hero 11 Black in my 48-inch above-ground pool and left it there for a couple of weeks. Granted, I added a secondary variable to the waterproof equation here — pool chemicals that surely had an impact on the results. I recorded a timelapse over the first few hours of the GoPro in the pool with the cover on. It’s not the most exciting footage, but at the end, you’ll see some pictures of water inside the GoPro’s housing. Result: a busted GoPro Bottom line After all of this torture testing, I learned that GoPro’s cameras really are durable. I gave it zero chance of surviving a 200-foot drop on grass, and yet it did so with ease. I also learned that the back display is most likely going to be the first thing you break on a GoPro. It just doesn’t handle hard impacts very well, as I experienced in the baseball test where the front of the GoPro hung in there like a champ, while the rear screen’s glass broke the moment it landed on some rocks. As with any device that has a screen, it’s an obvious weak point. I asked GoPro about the rear screen breaking, and was reminded of the protective housing that the company sells that adds another layer of protection. If you plan on using your GoPro in extreme environments, you might want to consider picking one up. Another oddity about this experience is how some of the damaged GoPros wouldn’t save whatever it was recording for a few seconds leading up to the impact. In the end, I missed out on some footage I would have loved to see. Oh well.