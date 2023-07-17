For the last few years, Samsung has dominated the foldable phone market in the US because, well, it’s been the only real choice. Sure, Motorola has given it some competition with its Razr lineup — and more recently the Razr+ has one-upped Samsung — but when it comes to the foldable phones that open and close like a book while looking more like a tablet, it’s been all Samsung. But with the release of the Google Pixel Fold, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 has some serious competition for the title of best foldable phone. It may appear as if they’re similar phones made by different companies, but there are some fundamental differences between the two devices that may persuade you one of them is a better fit than the other for your needs. Google Pixel Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a glance Quick comparison Tall and skinny vs. short and wide When the Z Fold 4 and Pixel Fold are next to each other, it’s apparent they have two very different designs. The Z Fold 4 is tall and narrow, while the Pixel Fold is short and wide. It may not sound like much, but the end result means contrasting experiences when using the phones. The Z Fold 4’s front display is narrower than a standard smartphone, making it uncomfortable to type long messages on — forcing you to open the phone for a better experience. With the Pixel Fold’s wider design, you’re essentially given a standard smartphone keyboard, meaning you can type on the front screen without feeling cramped or constantly missing the right key. When you open the Z Fold 4, you’re greeted by the large 7.6-inch display, with each side being similar to what you’d get if you put two smartphones next to each other. The Pixel Fold opens to reveal a screen that’s also 7.6 inches, but due to its aspect ratio, it looks and feels like the screen has been turned on its side. In fact, if you turn the Pixel Fold so that the crease in the screen is horizontal instead of vertical, you basically get the same size display found on the Z Fold 4. Beyond the ability to type on the front screen or having to reach further (or shorter) to touch something on the top portion of the screen, there’s another aspect of the design of both phones that needs to be discussed: app compatibility. Samsung’s Z Fold 4 doesn’t have many (any?) app formatting issues. Once in a while you’ll find an app that needs to be relaunched as it’s forced to take up the entire screen, but for the vast majority of the time, how apps look on the Z Fold 4 isn’t something you have to think about. The Pixel Fold, however, is different due to its sideways design. Effectively, apps on the Pixel Fold act as if they’re always in landscape mode. And for the most part, it’s a good experience if you’re using Google’s own apps and some third-party apps. Where you run into issues is with apps that haven’t been updated to work on the Pixel Fold (or Pixel Tablet, for that matter). Then you’re shown a letterboxed app with black bars on either side, and the app itself takes up the middle of the screen. If it really bugs you, more often than not, you can rotate the phone 90 degrees and the app will automatically take up the entire screen, just like it does on the Z Fold 4. It’s not an ideal workaround, but until more developers adopt Google’s official guidance for ensuring their apps work with bigger displays, or until Google decides to force developers and their apps to comply, this is the experience we’re stuck with. Personally, I prefer the design of the Pixel Fold over the Z Fold 4 because I can get more done on the front display and it’s more comfortable to hold and reach the entire screen when it’s folded open. However, I get the appeal of having a taller display like the Z Fold 4 has as it makes it easier to view longer documents or webpages on the screen without any extra scrolling. I wish there was a way to get the best of both worlds. TL;DR: The Z Fold 4 doesn’t face the same app compatibility issues as the Pixel Fold, but the Fold’s design is more comfortable and easier to use, inside and out. Different approaches to multitasking Both phones currently run Android 13, each one with Samsung and Google’s respective proprietary skins. For Samsung that means One UI, and for Google that’s the Pixel Launcher. And just as both companies have approached design differently, there are differences in how you multitask on either device. Samsung’s been experimenting with foldables for a few years now, but even before that Samsung added split-screen apps to its devices well before it become a core part of Android. And it does feel like Samsung is still a step ahead of Google when it comes to using multiple apps on the internal display at the same time, for better or worse. Let me explain. Both the Z Fold 4 and the Pixel Fold let you use two apps, side-by-side, in split screen mode whenever you want. There are multiple ways of getting to that point, but the easiest one is to open an app and let it take up the full screen. Then drag-and-drop the second app from the taskbar to either side of the screen, forcing both apps to take up exactly half of the screen. From there, you can use both apps at the same time to do things like monitor a social network and read your emails without having to actually switch between apps. However, Samsung allows for more app layouts than just side-by-side. As you drag the app icon from the taskbar, you’ll notice that you can place one app below another, leaving the two apps stacked. Or, if you really want to get crazy, you can even add a third app to your screen. Obviously, this can lead to a really small app window and a less-than-ideal experience, but it’s a capability that’s available on the Z Fold 4. The Pixel Fold doesn’t offer any of those more advanced multitasking features. Instead, you’re locked into two apps at most, and they have to be side-by-side. These differences will very much come down to personal preference and how you use, or plan to use, your foldable phone. If you need something that can show you a lot of information from various apps at the same time, the Z Fold 4 is likely the phone for you. But if you don’t want to overwhelm yourself with apps and data, the Pixel Fold’s two-at-a-time approach will suit you just fine. TL;DR: The Z Fold 4 has a number of multitasking features and options, including app arrangement and the ability to use three apps at the same time. The Pixel Fold takes a less is more approach. The Pixel Fold’s camera is the clear winner Samsung and Pixel phones both have reputations of taking fantastic photos, but when it comes to Samsung’s foldable phones, they’re not really known for taking the same high-quality pics that the S-series does. Don’t get me wrong, the Z Fold 4’s triple-camera setup is very capable of capturing photos and video that you’ll be proud of. But Google didn’t really skimp when it came to the camera setup on the Pixel Fold, and in my experience over the last few weeks of using the Fold, the results speak for themselves. For reference, the Z Fold 4 has a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide, and 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 30x Space Zoom. The pictures you get from the Z Fold 4 are true to Samsung’s reputation — clear with plenty of saturation. The Pixel Fold is also equipped with three rear-facing cameras. There’s a 48-megapixel main, 10.8-megapixel ultra wide, 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and 20x Super Res Zoom. On paper, the Z Fold 4 should arguably win this section. But it’s Google’s image processing and the tricks it uses after you’ve pressed the shutter button to capture the photo that gives it a slight edge over the Z Fold 4. I didn’t have the Z Fold 4 with me on a recent trip to the Field of Dreams Movie Set, but I did have the Pixel Fold. I used it to capture a photo of my son walking into the corn rows next to the outfield, and I can’t stop looking at it. Maybe the emotional connection I have to that moment has something to do with it, but at the same time… it just looks good. I’m confident I could have gotten a similar shot with the Z Fold 4, but I’m not certain it’d be as good. All of that to say, the Pixel Fold’s camera is the clear winner between it and the Z Fold 4. However, if you go with the Z Fold 4 for its design or multitasking features, you’re not going to hate the camera by any means. TL;DR: Google didn’t cut any big corners when it comes to the camera performance of the Pixel Fold, and the results speak for themselves. Maybe Samsung will follow suit with the Z Fold 5. Performance is a photo finish When you benchmark the performance of the Z Fold 4 and compare it to the Pixel Fold, it’d be easy to automatically write off the Pixel Fold as a slower, less performant device. When running Geekbench 6 on both devices, you end up with the Z Fold 4’s scores of 1,867 for single-core performance and 4,566 for multi-core performance. The Pixel Fold scores 1,452 and 3,460 for the same tests, respectively. That’s a big difference, especially when it comes to multi-core test results. Multi-core performance is important when you’re doing multiple tasks, like running three apps at the same time, or even when gaming, and on paper the Z Fold 4 will run laps around the Pixel Fold. But the truth is, real world experience tells the real story, and as far as I can tell in daily usage, both Folds are just as capable as the other. Whether it’s gaming, using apps in split-screen mode or working through a long document with either phone folded open, neither device had trouble keeping up with the task at hand. As for specifics, the Z Fold 4 uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, has 12GB of memory and offers multiple storage tiers of 256GB, 512GB or 1TB. The Pixel Fold uses the Google Tensor G2 processor, also has 12GB of memory and comes with either 256GB or 512GB of storage. You’d really have to strain to figure out where the performance differences are when using the two devices next to each other. TL;DR: You’d be hard-pressed to notice a difference in performance between the two Folds in daily use. However, in benchmarking, the Z Fold 4 beats the Pixel Fold. Bottom line I suspect for most, the decision between the Z Fold 4 or Pixel Fold really comes down to which form factor you prefer. The Z Fold 4’s design lends itself to more information being shown on the screen at a given time, while the Pixel Fold is easier to hold and interact with the entire display — and is a better one-handed device when it’s folded up. For those who don’t mind living through some early growing pains of Google’s first foldable phone as developers adopt and adapt to the new platform, in combination with a stellar camera, the Pixel Fold is for you. Otherwise, Samsung’s years of experience and knowledge when it comes to making a great foldable really shine with the Z Fold 4.