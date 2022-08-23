Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022: live updates

If you’re curious what the gaming world has in store for the next couple of months, buckle up. Germany’s annual Gamescom expo is officially underway, and kicking it all off is Opening Night Live, a two-hour showcase that will feature a closer look at some of 2022’s most anticipated games — and what will surely be a few big surprises. Opening Night Live will feature such major upcoming titles as Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy and Sonic Frontiers, and will even tease what’s next for the beloved Borderlands franchise.

The big show kicks off at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on Twitch and YouTube. Can’t catch the stream? Fret not — we’ll be covering all the big news live right here, so be sure to keep refreshing this page for the latest reveals out of Cologne, Germany, as well as our own thoughts on which games will be worth your money come this holiday.