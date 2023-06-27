One of the Nintendo Switch’s marquee launch games back in 2017 was 1-2 Switch, a basic party title meant to showcase the system’s Joy-Con controllers by having players participate in simple, oftentimes silly motion-based minigames. But due to its relatively thin replay value (and the fact that a little game called The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild just came out), it didn’t exactly become a runaway hit the way that Wii Sports did a few generations ago.

Nintendo is taking another crack at the formula for 2023 with Everybody 1-2 Switch, a sequel that introduces a ton of new games and features — including the ability for a whopping 100 players to participate in the action at once. I got the chance to play the game for an hour or so ahead of its launch this Friday (June 30), and based on my hands-on time so far, its combination of rapid-fire motion games and Jackbox-style group activities could make it the living room smash that the original was designed to be.

Two distinct flavors of chaotic party fun

Everybody 1-2 Switch offers two key ways to play: Joy-Con mode, which allows up to 8 players to participate in wacky motion-controlled minigames, and Smart Device, which lets up to 100 players (yes, you read that right) join in on a variety of active and trivia-esque games via their smartphones. You can choose how long you want your party to be (with options for 20, 40 and 60 minutes), or jump right to whichever specific minigames you like. I spent an hour playing both types of games with a my fellow media members and a few Nintendo reps, and a lot of hilarity and fun ensued.

Nintendo

To kick things off, we were split into two teams of four and got ready to flail around in Joy-Con mode. One game called Hip Bump challenged a member of each team to do just that — thrust their hips backwards — until their on-screen character (a bunny, of course) knocked their opponents off the stage. It’s the silliest take on a fighting game I’ve seen in a while, and got some of the biggest laughs of my entire session. We